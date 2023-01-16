ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Report Card: Wide Receivers

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu0Ic_0kGXje4P00

The Tigers' receiving corps earned tremendous praise heading into 2022, but how did they perform this season?

The LSU wide receiver room came into the 2022 season labeled by many as the top receiving corps in college football. After a shaky start, this group catapulted the Tigers to a dominant run to close out the season.

Led by sophomore Malik Nabers, LSU handled business through the air to make an SEC Championship Game appearance, but how did the rest of this group play?

The LSU wide receiver report card:

Malik Nabers: A

Nabers will enter his junior season for LSU in 2023. The Tigers’ WR1 did not disappoint in his sophomore campaign. Leading the team with 72 receptions for 1,017 yards, Nabers took over this wide receiver room. Still a youngster with room to grow, Year 3 has all the makings of being special.

But it’s important to focus on what Nabers accomplished this season. After a disappointing first game of the year against Florida State, he bounced back to prove what he’s capable of. Moving forward, it’s clear the expectations this program has for the sophomore wideout with NFL Draft hype coming into 2023.

Kayshon Boutte: B-

Boutte burst onto the scene as a freshman and carried his success into his sophomore campaign. In Year 2 with the Tigers, he reeled in 38 catches for 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns his sophomore season. Fast forward to his junior campaign in 2022, expectations were high with first round draft pick or bust narratives on his shoulders.

Despite this, Boutte still took over at times, totaling 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns with LSU winning the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals’ stud became the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, still controlling the pace when called upon. It wasn’t the year many had hoped for, but Boutte made the most of his opportunities to shine when needed.

Jaray Jenkins: B+

Mr. Reliable for this LSU football program, Jenkins answered the call nearly every time this team needed a play made. Reeling in 27 receptions for 404 yards and a team leading six touchdown receptions, the savvy veteran held this unit together like glue.

Declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after a fifth-year in Baton Rouge, Jenkins is prepared for the next phase of his football journey after capping off a stellar career with LSU.

Brian Thomas Jr.: B+

Like Nabers, Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene this season. With 31 receptions for 361 yards and five touchdowns, the sophomore wideout displayed what truly makes him such a lethal red zone threat.

The ability to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way, it was a wakeup call for this receiving corps knowing the talent Thomas Jr, has. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2023 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy: C-

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier. In his first year with LSU after transferring from the University of Louisiana, Lacy showed flashes, but proved there is still room to grow.

Consistent drops held him back from reaching the next level, but in his first season with the Tigers Lacy totaled 24 receptions for 268 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jack Bech: C-

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal in December before announcing his decision to transfer to TCU. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two.

Bech recorded 14 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns. Lack of involvement and injuries halted success in his sophomore season with LSU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision

When Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado, transfers en masse were expected. And on Tuesday, another one that was anticipated and expected occurred, as quarterback JT Shrout will transfer from the Buffaloes. Pete Thamel of ESPN tweeted on Tuesday, “Sources: Colorado quarterback JT Shrout intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.” Source: Read more... The post Colorado quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

JUST IN: Gators wide receiver signee Eugene Wilson unlocks five-star status

As the final On300 rankings goes live, Gator fans will be happy to hear that they have a new five-star in their 2023 class: Eugene ‘Tre’ Wilson III. Wilson, who signed with the Gators in December, continues to climb the rankings after an impressive senior campaign. The 5-foot-11, 162-pound receiver accumulated 764 yards on 40 receptions during his senior season at Gaither High, scoring 11 touchdowns as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florence Carmela

New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On Twitter

The Saints weren't the only ones trending last week. The New Orleans Saints reporter, Aileen Hnatiuk reacts after going viral on Twitter with her 'That's a wrap' tweet that has been seen by more than 6.8 MILLION people. She responded as any southern lady would, with a fun, yet direct statement 'Y'all are wild!'
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position

The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Greg McElroy Asked To Pick Between Alabama, LSU

For just the third time in the last nine years, Alabama didn't represent the SEC West in the conference championship. On the account of their head-to-head victory at Death Valley, the LSU Tigers instead advanced to play Georgia for the SEC crown. The rivals will likely vie for division supremacy ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy