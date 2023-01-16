Read full article on original website
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
Giants' Wink Martindale on Jalen Hurts' health for Eagles playoff game: 'I'm expecting the MVP candidate'
One of the biggest questions facing the Eagles going into the divisional round of the playoffs is the condition of quarterback Jalen Hurts. While the Pro Bowler returned from a shoulder injury to start the team's Week 18 win over the Giants, he was used conservatively before dialing back throwing sessions at subsequent practices. Now, days ahead of Philadelphia's rematch with New York in the postseason, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes the QB will be at full strength.
Arizona Cardinals reportedly interested in Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn
On Tuesday night, news broke that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has notified potential suitors that he has made the decision to remain with the Lions for the 2023 season. But, that does not mean the Lions are completely out of the woods when it comes to other NFL teams being interested in their coordinators, as the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft
The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
Report: Chargers fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite
The Chargers’ coaching staff changes are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports that the Chargers have fired linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite. They also fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shane Day on Tuesday. Wilhoite spent the last...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago
The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
Sean Payton interviews: Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly willing to do what it takes to get ex-Saints HC
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023 and clubs are starting to line up for his services. Already the Denver Broncos have made their intentions of wooing Payton known, and now three more teams are in the mix, with the Texans officially interviewing the former Super Bowl champion on Monday. NFL Media reports that the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals and have also been granted permission to speak with Payton about their head coaching vacancies after firing Matt Rhule and Kliff Kingsbury, respectively.
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
Shane Bowen potential candidate to watch in Arizona Cardinals' coaching search
By now, anyone who follows the Arizona Cardinals knows all about Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and several other candidates for the NFL team's open head coaching position. A new name could soon be mentioned with them among the favorites to replace Kliff Kingsbury. That name? Tennessee Titans defensive...
Sean Payton landing spots: Broncos remain in strong position to acquire former Saints coach, per report
The Denver Broncos franchise became the home of the NFL's wealthiest ownership group, the Walton-Penner family of Walmart fame, back in August, and now according to multiple reports, it appears they could soon become the home of arguably the most sought-after coach of the current hiring cycle, Sean Payton. The Broncos are in very strong position to be able to acquire and sign the former Super Bowl champion head coach of the New Orleans Saints, according to a report by the Washington Post on Wednesday.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
Giants' Ronald Guzman: Lands contract with Giants
Guzman signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday. Guzman, 28, got a cup of coffee with the Yankees last season but spent the bulk of the year at their Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate. He's a career .225/.302/.410 hitter over parts of five major-league seasons.
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Vic Fangio reportedly Panthers' leading DC candidate if a young HC is hired
We now have a leader in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a defensive coordinator . . . on one condition. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared some buzz about the ongoing coaching carousel in the NFL. Included in their report was a note about the Panthers’ probe into defensive coordinators, one that’s favoring Vic Fangio in the event that the team hires a young offensive “guru” as their next head coach.
