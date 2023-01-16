Read full article on original website
7 amazing weekend events including live music + Birmingham Boat Show—Jan. 20-22
From can’t-miss performances to a community seed swap, Birmingham is bustling with excitement this weekend. Read on to learn which events to put on your calendar—January 20-22. Bite-sized news. Shows galore: Here are 11 concerts you won’t want to miss at the Alys Stephens Center this spring including...
NEW Honest Coffee Roasters to open 2nd Birmingham location in Edgewood
Big news for coffee enthusiasts in Birmingham! Honest Coffee Roasters—a coffee roaster with several locations in Huntsville and Tennessee—will be opening a new Birmingham location this year. Keep reading for all the details. About Honest Coffee Roasters. Founded in Franklin, Tennessee, Honest Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee...
Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story documentary premieres this Thursday, Jan. 19 [TRAILER]
“Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story”— a new film that explores the story of Col. James Withers Sloss, his family and their impact on The Magic City—premieres Thursday, January 19. Keep reading to learn more about the film and where you can watch it. The Sloss Story. Discover...
Alabama’s premier INDYCAR event has a new name—Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Big news, Birmingham! Alabama’s premier INDYCAR event officially has a new name. Renamed by the event’s new title sponsor, Medical Properties Trust, say hello to the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Increasing awareness of a world-class hospital. Medical Properties Trust—a Birmingham-based real estate investment trust specializing...
Milo’s Hamburgers returns to Downtown Birmingham, Feb. 15
Downtown Birmingham hasn’t been the same since the closing of Milo’s in 2015. After seven years, the return of Alabama’s famous burger joint takes place on Wednesday, February 15. From delicious food to additional amenities and updates, check out what this fast-food spot has in store. Grand...
The Junior League of Birmingham has been serving the community for 100 years [VIDEO]
The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) recently celebrated 100 years of service in The Magic City. We attended their Centennial Gala and had the chance to hear from some amazing speakers and meet the incredible women that make up the Junior League. Missed it? Keep reading for an exclusive look at the centennial celebration.
Now the Weekend: Dolly celebrations, disco nights + more
Happy Thursday, Birmingham. From boat shows to birthday parties, here are four events you don’t want to miss this weekend. It’s the queen of country’s birthday! Start the weekend early to celebrate at Dolly Parton’s Birthday Bash with birthday cake, karaoke and more. Ready for a...
How to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Birmingham
Since 1926, the US has been honoring Black History Week—fifty years after its founding, it became Black History Month. As a city with history rooted deep in the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham has an abundance of places and events to visit throughout February to commemorate Black History Month. Places...
CASTING ALERT: New movie filming in Birmingham this month seeking extras– here’s what we know
Beginning in late January, a new sci-fi film titled The Shift will be filming in various locations in the Birmingham area. Filming will take place January 30th through March 3rd. About the film. Written and directed by filmmaker Brock Heasley, “The Shift” tells the story of Kevin Garner, who after...
6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City
Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]
Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know
Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts King Day 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about the importance of this day and they are offering free admission. Our Carly Laing had the opportunity to talk to Charles Woods III, Education Director and Trainer at […]
Top 5 stories this week including renovation plans for historic Sloss Quarters + reopening of original Zoës Kitchen
Can you believe we are already halfway through January, Birmingham? As you get ready for another week, here are the top stories you may have missed including the announcement of the original Zoës Kitchen reopening in Mountain Brook and more. Krystal opened a new concept location on Center Point...
Pack Health plans to add 200 jobs and nearly double its headquarters in Downtown Birmingham
Birmingham-based Pack Health, announced plans this week to nearly double the space of its headquarter facilities in The Magic City and add at least 200 full-time employee positions. Local and State Incentives. The expansion of the headquarters is based on economic development incentives made possible through the State of Alabama...
Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own. Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
