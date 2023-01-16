ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

NEW Honest Coffee Roasters to open 2nd Birmingham location in Edgewood

Big news for coffee enthusiasts in Birmingham! Honest Coffee Roasters—a coffee roaster with several locations in Huntsville and Tennessee—will be opening a new Birmingham location this year. Keep reading for all the details. About Honest Coffee Roasters. Founded in Franklin, Tennessee, Honest Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Milo’s Hamburgers returns to Downtown Birmingham, Feb. 15

Downtown Birmingham hasn’t been the same since the closing of Milo’s in 2015. After seven years, the return of Alabama’s famous burger joint takes place on Wednesday, February 15. From delicious food to additional amenities and updates, check out what this fast-food spot has in store. Grand...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the Weekend: Dolly celebrations, disco nights + more

Happy Thursday, Birmingham. From boat shows to birthday parties, here are four events you don’t want to miss this weekend. It’s the queen of country’s birthday! Start the weekend early to celebrate at Dolly Parton’s Birthday Bash with birthday cake, karaoke and more. Ready for a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

How to celebrate Black History Month 2023 in Birmingham

Since 1926, the US has been honoring Black History Week—fifty years after its founding, it became Black History Month. As a city with history rooted deep in the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham has an abundance of places and events to visit throughout February to commemorate Black History Month. Places...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

6 spots to get a delicious king cake around The Magic City

Mardi on—the most festive Tuesday of the year is coming up soon, so it’s time to chow down NOLA style. Read on to find out where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras in The Magic City with these delicious king cakes. 1. Birmingham Breadworks. They’re baking...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

People all over Birmingham stepped up and served this MLK Day [PHOTOS]

Did you know MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service? For over 25 years, it’s served as a day of encouragement for people across the country to volunteer in their communities. This year, the people of Birmingham, along with United Way of Central Alabama, did just that. Keep reading to see just a few of the many ways our community gave back this year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Head to the Electronics Recyling Day at the Birmingham Zoo Jan. 28—what you need to know

Get ready, because Jefferson County’s next Electronics Recycling Day is almost here. If you’re eager to get your old electronics and other unwanted items out of your house, you need to know about three programs Jefferson County has for you. Their free electronics recycling day is Saturday, January 28, from 9-11:30AM at the Birmingham Zoo. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute hosts King Day 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is making sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about the importance of this day and they are offering free admission. Our Carly Laing had the opportunity to talk to Charles Woods III, Education Director and Trainer at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Maddox on Strip shooting: City not giving up on keeping community safe

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city is doing everything it can to keep residents safe, but it can’t keep tragedies from happening on its own. Maddox spoke to WVUA 23 on Tuesday, days after a 23-year-old mother was killed in an early-morning shooting on the Strip near the University of Alabama campus.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die

There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

