Woodstock, NH

Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business

LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
LITTLETON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in massive fire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A popular family-owned grocery store in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday night. Crews responding to a report of blaze at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street after 9 p.m. found the building engulfed in flames, according to the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Z107.3

This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine

The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
LEBANON, ME
nhbr.com

Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan

Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
LEBANON, NH
92 Moose

Here’s How That Maine $1.3B Winner Could Have Been $50 Mil Richer

Over the last few days, we have all talked a lot about the $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions lottery ticket that was sold in Maine. Most of us first heard about the winning ticket being sold in Maine when we woke up on Saturday morning. By middle of the day, most of us had learned that we were not the winner because it had been revealed that the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lebanon.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.  The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man seen in Chelsea

CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
CHELSEA, VT
WMUR.com

2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Driver, passenger injured in 3-car crash in Oxford County

PERU, Maine — Two people, including a man from South Portland, were injured after a crash in Oxford County on Monday. Authorities were called to a three-car crash around 5 p.m. on Route 108 in the town of Peru. According to deputies, two pickup trucks collided head-on with each...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
