Read full article on original website
Related
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
This New Hampshire Store With Old School Candy, Specialty Sodas is Worth the Road Trip
I don't know if it is a tradition from when I visited North Conway as a kid, but still, to this day I cannot take a drive to North Conway without stopping at this store. Heck, I will sometimes even take a drive there just to go to this store.
WMUR.com
Police search for owner of snake found in Littleton business
LITTLETON, N.H. — Littleton police are hoping to find the owner of a reptile recently discovered at a business. If your snake ran, or rather slithered away from home, they have it. New Hampshire Fish and Game stopped by their department after a small snake was found loose in...
High school student dies in ski accident at NH’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
GILFORD, New Hampshire — A high school student from New Hampshire has died in a ski accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, a school official said. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo identified the student who died as Sydnie Quimby, a freshman. “This is a sad loss for...
New Hampshire grocery store destroyed in massive fire
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A popular family-owned grocery store in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out on Monday night. Crews responding to a report of blaze at Hunter’s Shop ‘n Save on South Main Street after 9 p.m. found the building engulfed in flames, according to the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department.
This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine
The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
nhbr.com
Four Upper Valley communities gear up to form power-pooling plan
Four Upper Valley communities are poised to be in the initial group of local governments receiving their electricity from the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire. The nonprofit is set up in a way to pool the buying power of municipalities while insulating them from financial risk. It’s scheduled to launch in Lebanon, Hanover, Enfield and Plainfield in April or May.
Here’s How That Maine $1.3B Winner Could Have Been $50 Mil Richer
Over the last few days, we have all talked a lot about the $1.35 BILLION Mega Millions lottery ticket that was sold in Maine. Most of us first heard about the winning ticket being sold in Maine when we woke up on Saturday morning. By middle of the day, most of us had learned that we were not the winner because it had been revealed that the winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Lebanon.
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
laconiadailysun.com
'Zhush and polish': 70 North opening its doors later this year in the Weirs
LACONIA — Like the building it advertises, the large sign in front of 70 Endicott St. N. is hard to miss. Especially when, nearly two years after Faro Italian Grille’s name was taped out, a new one appeared there this month. Scott Hoffner, the chef behind 70 North...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman
Workers found the woman’s body on Tuesday morning. The facility is located off East Woodstock Road, also known as Route 4. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man seen in Chelsea
CHELSEA — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in Chelsea. Police say a series of suspicious activities have been occurring in the area. The timeframe for this activity has been between January 5 through the 15th. The Vermont State Police released surveillance images...
WMUR.com
2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
WMTW
Driver, passenger injured in 3-car crash in Oxford County
PERU, Maine — Two people, including a man from South Portland, were injured after a crash in Oxford County on Monday. Authorities were called to a three-car crash around 5 p.m. on Route 108 in the town of Peru. According to deputies, two pickup trucks collided head-on with each...
92 Moose
Augusta, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0