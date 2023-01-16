ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Fight Scheduled For Third Time; February 25 In Saudi Arabia

Jake Paul can only hope the third time's the charm. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for Paul to face rival Tommy Fury on February 25 at a site to be announced in Saudi Arabia. Combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report Tuesday that the social media star and the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came to terms again.
Boxing Scene

Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF

Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz are back in each other’s sights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that an interim IBF heavyweight title fight has been ordered between Hrgovic and Ruiz, with a 30-day free negotiation period assigned to the proposed bout. Hrgovic is co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, while...
Boxing Scene

Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension

A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Scene

Donaire Sends Notice To Team Moloney On Title Bid: I Am Not Relinquishing My Position In WBC

Nonito Donaire is prepared to stand his ground for as long as it takes to secure his shot at a fourth bantamweight title reign. The former four-division champion refuses to abandon his current place in line within the WBC 118-pound rankings, especially with the title now available. Donaire was identified as the number-two contender, one place behind mandatory challenger Jason Moloney during the annual WBC convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene

Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather

Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'

Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up

Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Proclaims Innocence in Instagram Post: Evidence Doesn't Lie; No Holes in the Truth

Conor Benn continues to make a case for his innocence. Benn, 26, scandalized the boxing world when it was revealed in October that he had failed a drug test, which led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. A few weeks later, it was revealed that Benn had failed a previous test in the summer for the same substance, clomifene, a fertility drug. Both tests were administered by the third-party testing agency, Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.
Boxing Scene

Joseph Parker: If I Lose To Massey - I'll Be Out of The Picture

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker plans to throw his weight around against Jack Massey as he looks to get himself back into title contention in Manchester on Saturday night. “I’m going to smash him,” Parker said of his looming bout with Massey, a good cruiserweight who will be stepping...
Boxing Scene

Jack Massey: Parker Fight is My Golden Ticket, Beating Him Will Change My Life

Given Saturday’s fight night in Manchester is sponsored by the latest movie in the Rocky series spinoff – Creed III – it is perhaps fitting that local lad Jack Massey’s tilt at Joseph Parker is being billed as an unlikely shot at glory for a plucky, down on his luck pugilist.
Boxing Scene

Jessica Nery Plata Seizes the Reigns at Jr. Flyweight: Weekend Afterthoughts

Road wins always feel like a little something extra. Defeating other world class professionals is hard work. Doing it in someone else’s back yard often feels like it takes a little something extra. The story of boxing is littered with tales of fighters who saw earned victories denied on the road.
Boxing Scene

Groves Backs Eubank To Beat Smith, Cautions That a Loss Could Derail Career

Former world champion George Groves is backing his old rival Chris Eubank Jr, to come away with a victory this coming Saturday night in Manchester, where he faces Liam Smith in a grudge match. Eubank has fought as high as super middleweight, where he dropped a decision several years ago...
Boxing Scene

Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith

One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene

Francis Ngannou To Entertain Offers From Boxing Promoters, MMA Organizations

Francis Ngannou, the most recent fighter to hold the UFC heavyweight title, is going to entertain offers from boxing promoters and MMA organizations. This past weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed that his company was unable to reach an agreement with Ngannou on a new three-fight contract - which led to Ngannou being stripped of the UFC title and released from any contractual ties to the company.
Boxing Scene

Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan

A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
The Guardian

Whatever your view, Smith’s interest shows value of County Championship

At a time when cricketers bounce from one Twenty20 league to the next without much fuss – often halfway through, like cowboy builders yet to finish off the skirting boards – it’s almost reassuring that the idea of a player dropping into the County Championship for “three or four” matches can get plenty of backs up.
Boxing Scene

Chris Eubank Jr. Scoffs At Conor Benn's 'Science Is Good' Claim

Chris Eubank Jr. remains locked in on the fight immediately ahead of him but had to take a step back to briefly revisit the past. The current middleweight contender has done his best to move on from the debacle that led to his canceled fight with fellow second-generation boxer Conor Benn last October. Their highly anticipated grudge match was on the ropes once it was learned that Benn tested positive for a banned substance more than a month prior to their planned October 8 clash. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) eventually announced its refusal to sanction the event, leading to the cancellation.

