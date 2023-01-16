Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul-Tommy Fury Fight Scheduled For Third Time; February 25 In Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul can only hope the third time's the charm. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached for Paul to face rival Tommy Fury on February 25 at a site to be announced in Saudi Arabia. Combat sports reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report Tuesday that the social media star and the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury came to terms again.
Boxing Scene
Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz are back in each other’s sights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that an interim IBF heavyweight title fight has been ordered between Hrgovic and Ruiz, with a 30-day free negotiation period assigned to the proposed bout. Hrgovic is co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, while...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Says Benn No Longer Has Leverage, Calls for 'No Rehydration Limits … No 50% Splits'
Chris Eubank Jr. is more motivated than ever to batter Conor Benn inside the ring. But their potential fight won’t be staged under their previous terms, if Eubank has any say in the matter. Eubank, a career middleweight, and Benn, a welterweight, were headed toward an intriguing All-British 157-pound...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez-Jade Bornea: IBF Postpones Purse Bid For Title Fight, Both Parties Granted Extension
A title fight whose talks were previously unproductive is now back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed the IBF has postponed a purse bid hearing scheduled for Tuesday to have determined promotional rights for the Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez-Jade Bornea IBF junior bantamweight title fight. An extension was granted by the New Jersey-based sanctioning body after both parties requested an extension.
Boxing Scene
Donaire Sends Notice To Team Moloney On Title Bid: I Am Not Relinquishing My Position In WBC
Nonito Donaire is prepared to stand his ground for as long as it takes to secure his shot at a fourth bantamweight title reign. The former four-division champion refuses to abandon his current place in line within the WBC 118-pound rankings, especially with the title now available. Donaire was identified as the number-two contender, one place behind mandatory challenger Jason Moloney during the annual WBC convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
Boxing Scene
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up
Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Proclaims Innocence in Instagram Post: Evidence Doesn't Lie; No Holes in the Truth
Conor Benn continues to make a case for his innocence. Benn, 26, scandalized the boxing world when it was revealed in October that he had failed a drug test, which led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. A few weeks later, it was revealed that Benn had failed a previous test in the summer for the same substance, clomifene, a fertility drug. Both tests were administered by the third-party testing agency, Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.
Boxing Scene
Prograis On Possible Isaac Cruz Showdown: “I Would Love That Fight, I Really Think I Beat Him Up Bad"
In the mind of Isaac Cruz, his championship dreams were unfairly dashed away following 12 competitive rounds against Gervonta Davis. Since his highly publicized defeat, Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KOs) has successfully picked up the pieces, reeling off two consecutive stoppage victories. With that familiar winning feeling, Cruz is hoping to...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker: If I Lose To Massey - I'll Be Out of The Picture
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker plans to throw his weight around against Jack Massey as he looks to get himself back into title contention in Manchester on Saturday night. “I’m going to smash him,” Parker said of his looming bout with Massey, a good cruiserweight who will be stepping...
Boxing Scene
Jack Massey: Parker Fight is My Golden Ticket, Beating Him Will Change My Life
Given Saturday’s fight night in Manchester is sponsored by the latest movie in the Rocky series spinoff – Creed III – it is perhaps fitting that local lad Jack Massey’s tilt at Joseph Parker is being billed as an unlikely shot at glory for a plucky, down on his luck pugilist.
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle Gets Advice From John Duddy During Recent Trip to NY
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle spent time with John Duddy on a recent trip to New York City. Duddy assisted Coyle during a training session at Trinity Boxing Club. Following the workout, the pair sat down to discuss the ins and outs of the sweet science.
Boxing Scene
Jessica Nery Plata Seizes the Reigns at Jr. Flyweight: Weekend Afterthoughts
Road wins always feel like a little something extra. Defeating other world class professionals is hard work. Doing it in someone else’s back yard often feels like it takes a little something extra. The story of boxing is littered with tales of fighters who saw earned victories denied on the road.
Boxing Scene
Groves Backs Eubank To Beat Smith, Cautions That a Loss Could Derail Career
Former world champion George Groves is backing his old rival Chris Eubank Jr, to come away with a victory this coming Saturday night in Manchester, where he faces Liam Smith in a grudge match. Eubank has fought as high as super middleweight, where he dropped a decision several years ago...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene
Francis Ngannou To Entertain Offers From Boxing Promoters, MMA Organizations
Francis Ngannou, the most recent fighter to hold the UFC heavyweight title, is going to entertain offers from boxing promoters and MMA organizations. This past weekend, UFC President Dana White revealed that his company was unable to reach an agreement with Ngannou on a new three-fight contract - which led to Ngannou being stripped of the UFC title and released from any contractual ties to the company.
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan
A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
Whatever your view, Smith’s interest shows value of County Championship
At a time when cricketers bounce from one Twenty20 league to the next without much fuss – often halfway through, like cowboy builders yet to finish off the skirting boards – it’s almost reassuring that the idea of a player dropping into the County Championship for “three or four” matches can get plenty of backs up.
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. Scoffs At Conor Benn's 'Science Is Good' Claim
Chris Eubank Jr. remains locked in on the fight immediately ahead of him but had to take a step back to briefly revisit the past. The current middleweight contender has done his best to move on from the debacle that led to his canceled fight with fellow second-generation boxer Conor Benn last October. Their highly anticipated grudge match was on the ropes once it was learned that Benn tested positive for a banned substance more than a month prior to their planned October 8 clash. The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) eventually announced its refusal to sanction the event, leading to the cancellation.
Comments / 0