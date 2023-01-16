ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager

The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
WWL-TV

Who will be the Saints quarterback in 2023? Here are some options

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are one of many teams that have not found their long-term answer at the quarterback position. After being spoiled for 16 years with one of the NFL's most decorated quarterbacks in Drew Brees, the team has dealt with nothing short of tumultuousness at the position since Brees' retirement after the 2020 season.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns

Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Patriots to ‘Host’ 2023 NFL Game in Europe

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are headed overseas in 2023. The Patriots were among five teams designated for next season's 2023 International Series, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. As had been anticipated, the Pats will "host" a regular-season game in Germany this Fall. The foundation for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. 90’s Super Bowl Champs? Like a ‘Hunting Dog!’ - Jerry

TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does. It's an optimistic vision. It always is. It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always. "It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''
TAMPA, FL

