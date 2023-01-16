Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Believes One Team Would Be Tom Brady's Best Option in 2023
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season having ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, everyone around the NFL is asking the same question this week. What's next for Tom Brady? The legendary quarterback has several options to consider during the offseason, and he gave little clue after ...
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season
The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Report: Raiders To Explore Multiple Quarterback Options, Including Tom Brady
Derek Carr made his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders official when he penned a goodbye letter to fans on Thursday. Now the question begs, who will replace him? The Raiders reportedly have immense interest in reuniting Tom Brady with head coach Josh McDaniels in Vegas after the two found Super ...
WWL-TV
Who will be the Saints quarterback in 2023? Here are some options
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are one of many teams that have not found their long-term answer at the quarterback position. After being spoiled for 16 years with one of the NFL's most decorated quarterbacks in Drew Brees, the team has dealt with nothing short of tumultuousness at the position since Brees' retirement after the 2020 season.
Look: NFL World Reacts To 49ers Draft Picks Announcement
Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, former 49ers' director of pro personnel Ran Carthon was hired by the Tennessee Titans as team's newest general manager. Due to the NFL's recently-implemented minority-hiring incentive program, San Francisco will be awarded compensatory draft picks as a result ...
Centre Daily
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Centre Daily
Patriots to ‘Host’ 2023 NFL Game in Europe
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are headed overseas in 2023. The Patriots were among five teams designated for next season's 2023 International Series, as announced by the NFL on Thursday. As had been anticipated, the Pats will "host" a regular-season game in Germany this Fall. The foundation for...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. 90’s Super Bowl Champs? Like a ‘Hunting Dog!’ - Jerry
TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does. It's an optimistic vision. It always is. It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always. "It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''
Centre Daily
Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule
Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge. Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time. Initially, the...
