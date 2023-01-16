ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Wbt.com

Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race

State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
FOX8 News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick County decides opioid settlement spending strategy, approves new position

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is set to receive $13.6 million in NC Opioid Settlement funds spread out annually until 2038. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the next year of funding towards “evidence-based, high impact” strategies. The state calls this “Option A” for local governments...
WECT

NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District...
RALEIGH, NC
Wbt.com

NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead

North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office announces recipient of MacAlpine award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Sergeant William “Billy” Montjoy has been named as this year’s recipient of the Captain David E. MacAlpine Award, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced this week. First Sergeant Montjoy has served with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and is in...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
publicnewsservice.org

Foundation Funds Grassroots Efforts to Curb NC Racial Disparities

Following the example of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - honored today for his civil rights work - one organization in North Carolina is finding ways to help reverse racial disparities in the state. The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust wants to change the systems that cause inequalities, and break...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy