carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
Wbt.com
Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race
State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
First Black Woman to Serve on NC’s General Assembly Dies at 98
An influential attorney who was the first Black woman to serve on North Carolina’s General Assembly died of natural causes Tuesday in her Winston-Salem home. Annie Brown Kennedy was two years shy of reaching 100 years of age at the time of her passing. She was 98. “She was...
whqr.org
After exiting State Senate race amid harassment allegations, Jason Minnicozzi rejoins district attorney's office
The allegations date back to 2015 when, according to employment records provided by the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Minnicozzi was employed by the New Hanover County public defender’s office. A young woman, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid additional harassment, alleged Minnicozzi used his position as a court...
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to five months in […]
The State Port Pilot
School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
WECT
Brunswick County decides opioid settlement spending strategy, approves new position
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is set to receive $13.6 million in NC Opioid Settlement funds spread out annually until 2038. Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to direct the next year of funding towards “evidence-based, high impact” strategies. The state calls this “Option A” for local governments...
WECT
NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor. Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage, Wake District...
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
whqr.org
Pender County Board of Commissioners updates 'tethering' animal ordinance
Tethering, in this case, refers to the tying of an animal outside on the owner’s property. There is no state law regulating it, but there are some counties and municipalities in North Carolina that ban the practice altogether. The updates to the ordinance require the following: enough mobility, proper...
WECT
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and use...
Wbt.com
NC abortion law changes and Charlotte’s transit plan is dead
North Carolina legislative leaders are looking at changing the state’s abortion law, but it’s not clear how. Yet. Also, the City of Charlotte wants the state to let it try to raise the sales tax to pay for transit. But state leaders don’t seem interested in doing that.
WECT
Sheriff’s office announces recipient of MacAlpine award
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First Sergeant William “Billy” Montjoy has been named as this year’s recipient of the Captain David E. MacAlpine Award, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced this week. First Sergeant Montjoy has served with the sheriff’s office since 2005 and is in...
publicnewsservice.org
Foundation Funds Grassroots Efforts to Curb NC Racial Disparities
Following the example of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - honored today for his civil rights work - one organization in North Carolina is finding ways to help reverse racial disparities in the state. The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust wants to change the systems that cause inequalities, and break...
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage
EnergyUnited said that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to a problem at the substation in Randolph County.
