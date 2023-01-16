ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results

Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance

Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

New Federally Qualified Health Center to open at Hudson Regional Hospital

The North Hudson Community Action Corporation will officially open it 10th Federally Qualified Health Care Center on Jan. 24 in Secaucus. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and members of the Secaucus Council will join North Hudson Board Chair Joseph M. Muniz and hospital CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh in cutting the ribbon to open facility at 3 p.m. that day.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Opera Singer's Newark Home Hits Market At $699K

The New Jersey estate of a legendary opera singer’s home is on the market for just $699,000. 200 Elwood Avenue in Newark was formerly occupied by Maria Jeritza, an internationally renowned opera singer from Austria, and even had a basement that was home to a speakeasy used throughout the Prohibition Era, according to NJ.com.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair

A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Time Out New York

See inside the expensive new Terminal A at Newark Airport

Last week, the brand-spanking new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport was officially opened to the public—and it's looking fabulous. At $2.7 billion, the renovation is actually the largest investment in the history of the Port Authority, so you can only imagine how awesome the 1 million-square-foot space is.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Man Accused of Taking ‘Upskirting’ Videos at Wine Shop in Union County and Around NJ

WESTFIELD, NJ — A Red Bank man is accused of taking “upskirting” videos at a wine and liquor store in Westfield and other locations around the state, authorities announced Tuesday. Christopher W. Cox, 33, is accused of surreptitiously filming women and girls from below using a cell phone placed in a grocery basket, duffel bag or other means of conveyance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement Tuesday. One of the videos was taken shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the ShopRite Wines & Spirits on South Avenue East in Westfield, Santiago said. Cox was charged late last...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

