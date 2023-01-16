Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. suing EMS workers and LifeStar
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing. Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS. Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr. Crump...
MyWabashValley.com
Family of Earl Moore Jr. hires Ben Crump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A nationally renowned civil rights attorney will represent a case in central Illinois. The family of Earl Moore Jr. has hired Ben Crump for their legal defense team, along with Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales. Crump previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon...
newschannel20.com
22 staff members at Graham Correctional Center hospitalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Twenty-two staff members were transported to three area hospitals suffering symptoms of exposure from either primary or secondary contact at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on Wednesday. According to the Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Corrections Lodge 263 Facebook page, staff responded to a...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
newschannel20.com
EMS workers accused of murder did not waive preliminary hearing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley made their first court appearance on Thursday. The two are accused of killing Earl Moore Jr. Both Cadigan and Finley were present in the courtroom via Zoom. They did not waive their preliminary hearing. Cadigan and Finley will appear in...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
Sadists With Sirens: White Paramedics Who Strapped Earl Moore Face-Down On A Gurney Charged With Murder For Suffocating Him
Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan face first-degree murder charges for suffocating Earl Moore by strapping him face-down on a gurney. Moore was incapacitated from severe alcohol withdrawal.
Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?
Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
newschannel20.com
Puddle of Mudd to perform at the Devon
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Puddle Mudd is performing at the Devon with special guest Saliva. Tickets for this show will go on sale at a later date to be announced soon here. Some of Puddle Mudd top hits include “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
newschannel20.com
District 186 schools go on lockdown after a 'disturbance in neighborhood'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A soft lockdown was enacted for four District 186 schools shortly after the start of the day due to a disturbance in the neighborhood on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department responded to the area immediately. The Springfield Police Department says the "disturbance in the neighborhood"...
newschannel20.com
EMS workers charged with first degree murder makes national headlines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The lawsuit comes one month after Earl Moore Jr. died. The 35-year-old died last month while in the care of Cadigan and Finley. Springfield's police chief reacting to the national attention the case is getting. Chief Ken Scarlette said these cases highlight the need for more transparency.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
newschannel20.com
Sheriff: Uptick in vehicle thefts especially north, west of Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There has been a uptick in criminals stealing vehicles, especially in the areas north and west of Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said the thefts are occurring to unlocked vehicles and during the overnight hours. The sheriff's office is reminding people who park...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing Illinois man with his own gun in DeKalb County, deputies say
A DeKalb County man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole another man’s gun and shot him with it. Deputies say Tyrin Maddox, 21, shot and killed Devalon Davis, 20, during an armed robbery earlier this month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing, endangered Atlanta, IL teen found
UPDATE 3:36 P.M. - Atlanta, Illinois Police say Remington has been found. ATLANTA, Ill (25 News Now) - Police in Atlanta, Illinois are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered juvenile. 17-year-old Emma E. Remington is a white female who is 5 foot 3 inches and...
newschannel20.com
ISP test of 'unknown substance' at Graham Correctional Center comes back negative
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) has tested the unknown substance that was exposed to correctional officers at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. ISP says the test came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials. ISP is conducting additional testing on clothing items today as...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide
Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested after threatening a Springfield daycare
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — A man faces charges, accused of making threatening comments to Goddard School employees. Springfield police arrested Blayne Brown, 20, for disorderly conduct and violating an order of protection, Monday. According to the police report, Brown was on the phone with his girlfriend, an employee of...
wmay.com
Downtown Springfield High-Rise Vacant, In Need Of Repairs
A downtown Springfield high-rise office building that has stood for nearly a century is now sitting vacant… and its future is uncertain. The 12-story building at 5th and Monroe once housed the Ridgely Farmers State Bank, the only Springfield bank to fail during the Great Depression. It has in recent years housed state offices, but the last state tenant moved out months ago.
