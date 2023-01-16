Southlake Carroll senior point guard will continue basketball career here

Camryn Tade, Southlake Carroll’s leading scorer this season, committed to play basketball at Army , her father Gavin announced on Facebook Monday.

Tade, a senior point guard, has been a three-time high school girls basketball player of the week for the Star-Telegram.

Southlake Carroll guard Camryn Tade commits to Army. (Facebook)

Last season, she averaged 20.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists, and made 67 3-pointers as the Dragons reached the Class 6A Region 1 tournament for the second straight year.

She was voted District 4-6A MVP.

Tade was named all-area offensive player of the year, and earned the same distinction for the all-area preseason team during this season. Tade and Carroll are 21-3 this season and 7-0 in District 4-6A.

The Dragons are ranked No. 3 in the Class 6A area rankings and No. 15 in the Class 6A state rankings by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Tade is averaging over 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists this season while knocking down over 30 3-pointers. She is the No. 4 ranked Fort Worth-area player in the Star-Telegram Top 25 .