Kansas State

kotatv.com

Charge against a former South Dakota House candidate dismissed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Kyle man who unsuccessfully ran for one of two House seats in District 27 during the last election had his criminal case dismissed Tuesday. Bud Marty May was charged with second-degree rape after allegedly forcing himself on a victim in a bathroom stall at a bar. According to the police report, he fled the area, and upon being detained, he claimed he had no involvement at first, then claimed: “it was simply a hug.”
KYLE, SD
Kansas Reflector

ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KANSAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal

Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
IOWA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIBW

New report finds Kansas one of top 10 states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is one of the ten best states to drive in with low traffic congestion and gas prices. With traffic congestion causing drivers in the U.S. an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday, Jan. 16, its report of 2023′s Best & Worst States to Drive in.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Broadband access to improve in 15 Kansas counties, here’s where

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More than $40 million has been awarded to service providers in Kansas to extend high-speed internet across several underserved counties. Cassie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Governor, said a total of $44.5 million has been distributed to nine service providers to extend internet access to 18,468 locations in […]
KANSAS STATE
foxkansas.com

Feral hogs in Kansas

No one's arguing that feral hogs can have a devastating impact on farms. The question is just how worried should Kansas farmers be?. In this FOX Kansas follow up, some say Kansas is actually staying ahead of what for others has been a huge problem. FOX Kansas News reporter Eli...
KANSAS STATE

