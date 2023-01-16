NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London. The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO