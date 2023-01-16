Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie has extra motivation for playoffs: To get first career postseason win
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco says he has extra reason to be excited for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars: He hasn’t gotten to experience games like this often. Pacheco, a seventh-round rookie out of Rutgers, has only played in two football...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs can get it done against Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs: podcast
Some players are in line for firsts when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Chris Jones seeks his first playoff sack. Trevor Lawrence has never lost a Saturday game, in high school, college or pro football (37-0). Isiah Pacheco has never won a postseason football game at any level.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs will play an international NFL game in 2023. Here’s what we know
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Germany during the 2023 regular season, as the NFL announced five teams Thursday that are set to play in the league’s International Games. KC will play in either Munich or Frankfurt, two cities the NFL previously said would host 2023 games. The...
Wichita Eagle
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ian Cunningham Had Chance to Leave Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. It's been known Ian Cunningham would remain with the Bears since Monday but apparently it's not for lack of trying—and succeeding—at getting offered another job. Cunningham not only applied for the Cardinals GM job and had two interviews, but according...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways
Four days after the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round, Baltimore is making a significant change to its coaching staff. Baltimore and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, the team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the Ravens said that Roman would be stepping away to explore other opportunities.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman won’t play vs. Jaguars Saturday after missing another practice
The Chiefs will again be without one of their top wide receivers for the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mecole Hardman (pelvis) missed a third straight day of practice ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Sign Myles Dorn
The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal. Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Wichita Eagle
Titans to Play in London in 2023
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London. The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: New Ole Miss Rebels QB Spencer Sanders 2022 Oklahoma State Highlights
There is a new quarterback in Oxford, with former Oklahoma State Cowboys Spencer Sanders committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. Is Sanders really a better option for the Rebels than Dart?. Is the recent transfer addition QB, Walker Howard, still the future?. Will the Rebels still chase a...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Interviews With Patriots; Fit For Bucs, Brady?
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is in demand from the NFL again. It's a good development for the former Houston Texans coach, who was fired in 2020 following an 0-4 start preceded by an epic playoff meltdown againstt the Kansas City Chiefs. O'Brien, who coached star quarterback Bryce Young and...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: First Look at Ravens Documentary on ESPN
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — ESPN released the trailer for its 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000 Super Bowl champion Ravens called the “Bullies of Baltimore." The show will debut on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. The Ravens had one of the most dominant defenses in the...
Wichita Eagle
REPORT: Bucs Pursuing Offensive Coordinator from College Football National Champion
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some tough decisions to make this offseason following a disappointing season where they went 8-9 in the regular season and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game. With the offseason now here for the Bucs, the first shoe dropped when early...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Have Tough Decision to Make With Marcus Peters
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters is eligible to hit the free-agent market. Even though he has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons, he is still a top-tier cornerback. Peters also has been a solid fit in the Ravens' defense so the team might want to...
Wichita Eagle
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
