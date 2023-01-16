ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

How the Chiefs can get it done against Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs: podcast

Some players are in line for firsts when the Chiefs meet the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead. Chris Jones seeks his first playoff sack. Trevor Lawrence has never lost a Saturday game, in high school, college or pro football (37-0). Isiah Pacheco has never won a postseason football game at any level.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?

Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns

Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Report: Ian Cunningham Had Chance to Leave Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. It's been known Ian Cunningham would remain with the Bears since Monday but apparently it's not for lack of trying—and succeeding—at getting offered another job. Cunningham not only applied for the Cardinals GM job and had two interviews, but according...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways

Four days after the Ravens’ 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round, Baltimore is making a significant change to its coaching staff. Baltimore and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways, the team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the Ravens said that Roman would be stepping away to explore other opportunities.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Sign Myles Dorn

The Carolina Panthers added to its roster Wednesday evening by signing defensive back Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal. Dorn, a Charlotte native, was a standout at Julius L. Chambers High School and played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his four seasons as a Tar Heel, Dorn appeared in 43 games registering 240 tackles, 13 pass breakups, 10.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka

Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Wichita Eagle

Titans to Play in London in 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are going back to London. The NFL designated five teams Thursday to take part in the 2023 international games, which will take place in England and Germany. The Titans and Buffalo Bills each will play one at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will play in Germany and – as usual – the Jacksonville Jaguars will play at London's Wembley Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Watch: First Look at Ravens Documentary on ESPN

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — ESPN released the trailer for its 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000 Super Bowl champion Ravens called the “Bullies of Baltimore." The show will debut on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m. The Ravens had one of the most dominant defenses in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Have Tough Decision to Make With Marcus Peters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters is eligible to hit the free-agent market. Even though he has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons, he is still a top-tier cornerback. Peters also has been a solid fit in the Ravens' defense so the team might want to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

