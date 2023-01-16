ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Preparing the next generation of medical professionals

Hudson Regional Hospital has teamed up with Secaucus High School to inspire potential young medical professionals in town. On Friday, Jan. 13, more than 60 Secaucus High School students who are interested in careers in the healthcare industry heard from Hudson Regional Hospital team members. The hospital showcased a variety of staff from its nursing, emergency, radiology and Emergency Medical Services departments.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results

Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

The Chili Cook-Off Returns to Bayonne

On Friday, February 24, The City of Bayonne, The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce and the Bayonne UEZ are hosting the 2023 Chili Cook-Off. What was typically an annual event, was sidelined in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid 19. Now, the 4th “Annual” Chili Cook-Off is back with a bang.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

New Federally Qualified Health Center to open at Hudson Regional Hospital

The North Hudson Community Action Corporation will officially open it 10th Federally Qualified Health Care Center on Jan. 24 in Secaucus. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and members of the Secaucus Council will join North Hudson Board Chair Joseph M. Muniz and hospital CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh in cutting the ribbon to open facility at 3 p.m. that day.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Salad Chain Coming To Paramus

A popular salad chain is expanding to Route 17 in Bergen County.Just Salad is expected to open at 370 Route 17., Suite 3 in Paramus, sometime in the second quarter of the year, a company spokesperson tells Daily Voice.Just Salad has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Pompton Plains and Totowa.
PARAMUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ

Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
LODI, NJ
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey

In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice
MORRISTOWN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair

A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
