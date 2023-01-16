Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Welcome to the Trans World - All In a Day's WorkWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of CitizensAbdul GhaniNewark, NJ
Related
Preparing the next generation of medical professionals
Hudson Regional Hospital has teamed up with Secaucus High School to inspire potential young medical professionals in town. On Friday, Jan. 13, more than 60 Secaucus High School students who are interested in careers in the healthcare industry heard from Hudson Regional Hospital team members. The hospital showcased a variety of staff from its nursing, emergency, radiology and Emergency Medical Services departments.
Bayonne Division of Recreation to begin Youth Book Club
The Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced the start of a Youth Book Club. The club will be open for Bayonne residents in 6th, 7th, 8th Grade. The Club will meet twice a month at the Bayonne Community Museum, located at 229 Broadway, on Thursdays from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
Bayonne officials present absorption rate study results
Bayonne city officials have formally presented the results of the much-anticipated absorption rate study to the public. The study was commissioned by the City Council at the request of Mayor James Davis back in July of 2022. After the study was commissioned, La Pelusa announced in November that it had concluded and the results and that the data was promising.
The Chili Cook-Off Returns to Bayonne
On Friday, February 24, The City of Bayonne, The Bayonne Chamber of Commerce and the Bayonne UEZ are hosting the 2023 Chili Cook-Off. What was typically an annual event, was sidelined in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid 19. Now, the 4th “Annual” Chili Cook-Off is back with a bang.
New Federally Qualified Health Center to open at Hudson Regional Hospital
The North Hudson Community Action Corporation will officially open it 10th Federally Qualified Health Care Center on Jan. 24 in Secaucus. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli and members of the Secaucus Council will join North Hudson Board Chair Joseph M. Muniz and hospital CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh in cutting the ribbon to open facility at 3 p.m. that day.
West New York encourages residents to apply for ANCHOR program
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is urging residents to apply for the NJ Division of Taxation’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Governor Phil Murphy and the State of NJ recently extended the application deadline to February 28. The town along...
morristowngreen.com
Chilton joins Morristown Medical Center, Overlook on national ‘best hospitals’ list
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow. as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center today was named for the...
Salad Chain Coming To Paramus
A popular salad chain is expanding to Route 17 in Bergen County.Just Salad is expected to open at 370 Route 17., Suite 3 in Paramus, sometime in the second quarter of the year, a company spokesperson tells Daily Voice.Just Salad has other locations in Jersey City, Hoboken, Pompton Plains and Totowa.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
These are the top 4 cookie bakeries in NJ
Who doesn't love cookies? Cookies are delicious for sure. As I move away from processed food at the grocery store, if we're looking for a sweet treat, it's "make it at home" or a local baker or bust!. Nothing beats the smell of walking into a local bakery with fresh...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Newark, New Jersey
In 1666, the city of Newark, New Jersey, was founded by colonists looking to set up a Puritan-ruled location. By the mid-1800s, it had hit an industrial boom, with leather factories and breweries bringing about jobs and goods in town. It also became a crucial port city thanks to the building of the Morris Canal and several railroad lines.
Two N.J. women have been missing for weeks, cops and family say
Authorities in multiple counties in northern New Jersey continue to search for two women who have been missing for more than two weeks. Imani Glover and Destiny Owens, who are dating, were reported missing out of Morristown and East Orange, respectively. Glover, 25, is 5-foot-3, about 160 pounds, with a...
Body of woman found on roof of Nutey, NJ senior housing building
NUTLEY — The death of a woman whose body was found on the roof of a senior housing building does not appear to be suspicious. Nutley police Director Alphonse Petracco said the department received a call from the daughter of a 74-year-old woman after not hearing from her for several days.
Waterfront Commission denies assemblyman’s appeal to keep longshoreman job
The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor has denied a motion to reconsider the recent removal of Bayonne’s State Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson from the waterfront as a longshoreman and revocation of his crane operator license. Sampson had been employed as a port worker at...
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
themontclairgirl.com
Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair
A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Bayonne to study potential expansion of some redevelopment areas
Bayonne is considering the potential expansion of some redevelopment areas and the creation of some new ones. The City Council has passed a number of resolutions authorizing the Planning Board to take such actions. At its December meeting, the council approved a resolution authorizing and directing the board to re-open...
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0