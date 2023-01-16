ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Photos: Staley tops St. Rita in fifth-place game at Tournament of Champions

By Nate Latsch
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Staley boys basketball team bounced back from an opening-round loss at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions on Thursday with a strong finish, beating Kickapoo on Friday and then St. Rita (Chicago) on Saturday to take fifth place.

Colorado State signee Kyan Evans scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Falcons past St. Rita 63-48 in the fifth-place game on Saturday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Iowa State signee Kayden Fish added 13 points and eight rebounds in the victory, while Indiana State signee Cameron Manyawu had 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

St. Rita junior James Brown, who recently committed to North Carolina, led the Mustangs with 18 points. Iowa State commit Nojus Indrusaitis scored 12 points, while Nashawn Holmes added 11.

Indrusaitis joined Staley's Evans for the all-tournament team.

Tournament of Champions - Staley vs. St. Rita

Photos from Nate Latsch

