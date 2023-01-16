ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 KEKB

Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting

It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
CLIFTON, CO
99.9 KEKB

What is Cloud Seeding and Why Does Colorado do it?

They say that water is the key to life. Humans, animals, and plants all need it to survive, and even our economy depends on it in numerous ways. Now let's say that mother nature decided that we don't really need as much water as we used to, we'd be in a lot of trouble, right?
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted

Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
OURAY, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns

When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction

When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?

Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
