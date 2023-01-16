Read full article on original website
Water line break found in Columbiana County
On Thursday, the Village of Leetonia issued a conserve water notice due to a water line break.
Warren fatal fire victim identified
Firefighters said that flames spread throughout the home.
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Curtis Quiggle had a passion for animals. The West Farmington man passed away in February, and in his will, he specified all of his proceeds were to be given to the Trumbull County Dog Warden’s Office. The executor of his estate said Quiggle liked...
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Owner Youngstown high-rise to inspect building after complaints
"If those people who are contributing to this problem are not held accountable, this will continue to go on," says International Towers resident Kelli Way. As she told Youngstown city council Wednesday, security problems and other issues there have already been going on for years - even after a renovation in 2018.
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in two Columbiana County arson investigations. Investigators say the fires happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at two locations. One was a vacant pole barn fire on Myers Road and the other at a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road.
Crews respond to Campbell house fire
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
Main road in Youngstown to be resurfaced
While the work is being done, the four lane road will be reduced to three lanes.
Over 1,200 warnings issued on first day of speed cameras in Youngstown school zones
The City of Youngstown has just installed new speed cameras for school zones throughout the city on Tuesday, and in the first day alone over 1,200 drivers were caught speeding. According to Lieutenant Robert Gentile of the Youngstown Police Department, a total of 1,218 drivers were caught speeding on Tuesday...
Police: Driver of box truck that crashed into pharmacy charged
Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning.
Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building
People living in downtown Youngstown's International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live.
Youngstown man arrested after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
Two months after a Youngstown man was indicted on animal cruelty charges, Youngstown State University Police have arrested the suspect. It was back in November that 25-year-old Lamont Thomas was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home.
One injured in Mahoning County ATV crash
Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 62 near Route 165 around 5:30 a.m.
Man wanted for drug delivery death in Mercer County; officials say could be armed
MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Mercer County District Attorney County Detective's Unit is looking for a man in connection to a drug delivery resulting in death and six other charges according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). PCS officials say Laven Davis was last seen in Sharon, PA,...
Over 1,200 violations noted on first day of Youngstown speed cameras
Youngstown police are releasing numbers from the first day of new speed cameras in school zones.
Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio
(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
Police: Break-in at daycare possibly connected to recent toilet paper thefts
Reports said a break-in Tuesday evening at an East Rayen Avenue daycare could be tied to a rash of recent toilet paper thefts in the building.
