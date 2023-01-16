ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Owner Youngstown high-rise to inspect building after complaints

"If those people who are contributing to this problem are not held accountable, this will continue to go on," says International Towers resident Kelli Way. As she told Youngstown city council Wednesday, security problems and other issues there have already been going on for years - even after a renovation in 2018.
WYTV.com

Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in two Columbiana County arson investigations. Investigators say the fires happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at two locations. One was a vacant pole barn fire on Myers Road and the other at a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Crews respond to Campbell house fire

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews in Campbell are looking into what started a house fire around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. It seems small flames started in the wall of the living room. No one lives here right now. The current owners are selling the place.
explore venango

Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man wanted for drug delivery death in Mercer County; officials say could be armed

MERCER COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Mercer County District Attorney County Detective's Unit is looking for a man in connection to a drug delivery resulting in death and six other charges according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). PCS officials say Laven Davis was last seen in Sharon, PA,...
WYTV.com

Sale of popular ornamental trees now outlawed in Ohio

(WKBN) – Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it’s an invasive species. But as we found out today, there are more than adequate replacements.
OHIO STATE

