Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Compost Bins Coming to Denver. Will the next step be illegal food waste?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Centre Daily
Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten
Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
Centre Daily
State of the Saints: Cornerback
The Saints have plenty of questions going into the offseason, and have only answered a small portion of them thus far. New Orleans made one coaching move, as of Thursday morning, and others are expected. After two straight postseason absences and a very lackluster first year under Dennis Allen, the Saints are going to have to make some changes to get back to some sort of glory.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? ‘I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!’
The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has dominated the media landscape ever since Brett Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Such has been the worry, that Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team as an insurance policy of sorts. Well, it turns out...
Centre Daily
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns
Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Centre Daily
Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan
The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
Centre Daily
Josh Allen on Bills at Bengals ‘Halftime Adjustments’ - and Manning ‘Orange Slices’
We have reported for quite some time that the notion of "halftime adjustments'' is largely a football myth. Indeed, we had a conversation on the subject recently with an NFL head coach who told us, "If you wait until halftime to make your adjustments, you're too late.''. What we've always...
Centre Daily
Seahawks QB Carousel: 3 Options for Seattle if Geno Smith Doesn’t Re-Sign
After turning in a storybook 2022 season and setting several franchise records, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be all-in on re-signing quarterback Geno Smith, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But following a 30-touchdown campaign that culminated with leading Seattle to a surprise playoff berth...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. 90’s Super Bowl Champs? Like a ‘Hunting Dog!’ - Jerry
TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does. It's an optimistic vision. It always is. It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always. "It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''
Centre Daily
Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging
Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
Centre Daily
Make Way for Cowboys: Mavs vs. Clippers Start Time Changed Due to NFL Schedule
Let the record show … the NFL is king and will not budge. Christmas Day might be the only exception, but on Thursday, the NFL's postseason presence influenced the NBA to move up the Dallas Mavericks game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers to an earlier start time. Initially, the...
Centre Daily
Report: NFL Had ‘Some Discussion’ About Playing Bills-Bengals At Neutral Site
CINCINNATI — The NFL talked about playing a potential Bills-Bengals playoff game at a neutral site—but didn't land on that as a final choice. NFL executive vice president of football operations discussed the whole event with The Buffalo News this week. “There was some discussion," Vincent said about...
Centre Daily
Dolphins 2022 Review: WR Tyreek Hill
With the Miami Dolphins’ season coming to an end after a loss to the division rival Bills in the wild-card playoff round, it's time to review the seasons of some of the team’s best players. This series will include each player’s stats, best game, worst game, positives, negatives...
Centre Daily
Ravens Have Tough Decision to Make With Marcus Peters
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters is eligible to hit the free-agent market. Even though he has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons, he is still a top-tier cornerback. Peters also has been a solid fit in the Ravens' defense so the team might want to...
Centre Daily
7 First-Round Options for Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs relatively early. Denver was the second team to be eliminated officially. The Broncos shifted focus to improving this team through free agency and the draft. Denver then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which could mean a change in schemes on both sides of the ball, which does play a role in the NFL draft.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Conflict No More - NBA Shifts Mavericks Sunday Game
When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their NBA counterparts, it turns out that this town is indeed big enough for both. Per The Dallas Morning News, the NBA is set to shift the start time of the Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid conflict with the Cowboys' NFC Divisional playoff showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox). The report said Mavs-Clippers will now get underway at 1:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center instead of 6:30 p.m.
Centre Daily
Bills Pumped to Beat Bengals, Reach Super Bowl - All Thanks to Von Miller
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller may be out for the season, but he isn't letting his absence on the field affect his impact off of it. After winning his second Super Bowl ring last year with the Los Angeles Rams, Miller signed with Buffalo in the offseason and arrived with similar championship expectations. And along with bringing that same incomparable veteran experience he had with LA, he's also using the same motivation tactics with his new Bills teammates.
Centre Daily
NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Divisional Playoffs
The Sunday slate in the DFS market is loaded with talent and potential scoring. The challenge will be finding the value plays to fill out the back end of the roster. Here’s a look at the game totals and matchup at SI Sportsbook:. Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (48.5)
Centre Daily
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
Comments / 0