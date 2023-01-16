ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten

Following a solid (albeit brief) showing as the Denver Broncos' offensive play-caller, incumbent coordinator Justin Outten — in limbo until the team hires its new head coach — is drawing interest elsewhere. NFL Network'sTom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have requested interviews with...
DENVER, CO
State of the Saints: Cornerback

The Saints have plenty of questions going into the offseason, and have only answered a small portion of them thus far. New Orleans made one coaching move, as of Thursday morning, and others are expected. After two straight postseason absences and a very lackluster first year under Dennis Allen, the Saints are going to have to make some changes to get back to some sort of glory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cowboys Sign New Kicker - T.Y. Hilton? ‘I Made A Lot of Game-Winners!’

The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has dominated the media landscape ever since Brett Maher missed four straight extra-point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Such has been the worry, that Dallas signed Tristan Vizcaino to the team as an insurance policy of sorts. Well, it turns out...
DALLAS, TX
ST Coach Mike Preifer, Others Jobs expected to be Safe With Cleveland Browns

Despite some in-season issues within the special teams that hurt the Cleveland Browns during their disappointing 2022 season, the team is expected to bring back special teams coordinator Mike Priefer. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Priefer has been notified that his job is safe. Additionally, it was made known that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys at 49ers: Bosa vs. Dak - Inside O-Line Game Plan

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers renew their playoff history on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. After Dallas' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, attention now turns to the 49ers and the small matter of Nick Bosa, which may be a little tougher to deal with as Cowboys' O-lineman Jason Peters is likely to be ruled out with a hip injury.
DALLAS, TX
Seahawks QB Carousel: 3 Options for Seattle if Geno Smith Doesn’t Re-Sign

After turning in a storybook 2022 season and setting several franchise records, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be all-in on re-signing quarterback Geno Smith, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. But following a 30-touchdown campaign that culminated with leading Seattle to a surprise playoff berth...
SEATTLE, WA
Cowboys vs. 90’s Super Bowl Champs? Like a ‘Hunting Dog!’ - Jerry

TAMPA - Jerry Jones has a vision. He always does. It's an optimistic vision. It always is. It is presented with "color.'' Yup. Like always. "It,'' Jones said after the 31-14 playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which advances Dallas one step nearer the Super Bowl he so craves, "is like a hunting dog.''
TAMPA, FL
Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging

Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
DETROIT, MI
Dolphins 2022 Review: WR Tyreek Hill

With the Miami Dolphins’ season coming to an end after a loss to the division rival Bills in the wild-card playoff round, it's time to review the seasons of some of the team’s best players. This series will include each player’s stats, best game, worst game, positives, negatives...
MIAMI, FL
Ravens Have Tough Decision to Make With Marcus Peters

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Peters is eligible to hit the free-agent market. Even though he has been hampered by injuries for the past two seasons, he is still a top-tier cornerback. Peters also has been a solid fit in the Ravens' defense so the team might want to...
BALTIMORE, MD
7 First-Round Options for Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos were eliminated from the playoffs relatively early. Denver was the second team to be eliminated officially. The Broncos shifted focus to improving this team through free agency and the draft. Denver then fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which could mean a change in schemes on both sides of the ball, which does play a role in the NFL draft.
DENVER, CO
Cowboys Conflict No More - NBA Shifts Mavericks Sunday Game

When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and their NBA counterparts, it turns out that this town is indeed big enough for both. Per The Dallas Morning News, the NBA is set to shift the start time of the Dallas Mavericks' Sunday game against the Los Angeles Clippers to avoid conflict with the Cowboys' NFC Divisional playoff showdown with the San Francisco 49ers (5:30 p.m. CT, Fox). The report said Mavs-Clippers will now get underway at 1:30 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center instead of 6:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
Bills Pumped to Beat Bengals, Reach Super Bowl - All Thanks to Von Miller

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller may be out for the season, but he isn't letting his absence on the field affect his impact off of it. After winning his second Super Bowl ring last year with the Los Angeles Rams, Miller signed with Buffalo in the offseason and arrived with similar championship expectations. And along with bringing that same incomparable veteran experience he had with LA, he's also using the same motivation tactics with his new Bills teammates.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL DFS Picks for Sunday’s Divisional Playoffs

The Sunday slate in the DFS market is loaded with talent and potential scoring. The challenge will be finding the value plays to fill out the back end of the roster. Here’s a look at the game totals and matchup at SI Sportsbook:. Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (48.5)

