WVNews

Knicks' Robinson has thumb surgery, out at least 3 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb. The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNews

Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Ducks overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Blue Jackets 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The Ducks scored three times in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Chicago 126, Detroit 108

CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 9-18 8-8 26, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Vucevic 8-19 0-0 16, Dosunmu 6-8 0-0 13, LaVine 10-20 8-9 30, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 5-6 2-3 12, Terry 1-1 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Simonovic 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 0-0 2, Dragic 1-3 1-1 3, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, White 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 50-92 19-21 126.

