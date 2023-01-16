ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

411mania.com

Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show

– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble

– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
411mania.com

UPDATED: Jay Briscoe Passes Away At 38, Details On Passing

UPDATE: A few new details have emerged regarding Jay Briscoe’s passing at the age of 38 on Tuesday. ABC affiliate WMDT in Delaware reports that a fatal collision took place at 5:30 PM ET in Laurel, with two fatalities. The outlet also reported that Laurel School District, where Briscoe’s daughters attended school, announced:
LAUREL, DE
411mania.com

Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
411mania.com

Julia Hart Reveals Who She Would Like to Team Up With In AEW

Julia Hart has a couple of women from AEW on her wish list to team up or even form a stable with. Hart took part in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner and was asked which AEW star she’d like to team with, naming Abadon, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny,
411mania.com

Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Possible Sale of Company

Chavo Guerrero is the latest person to share his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the potential sale of WWE to another party. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and was asked about McMahon’s return to the company and the potential sale; you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com

Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’

– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
411mania.com

Rest in Honor: Jay Briscoe

I am sitting here, crying, at the absolute fucking tragic news tonight that Jay Briscoe, at only thirty-eight years old, died in a car accident. I won’t sit here and pretend I was some diehard fan of Mark and Jay Briscoe…. I am in shock. I came aboard the...
411mania.com

Jazz Says She Could Have a Five Star Match With Charlotte Flair

Jazz hung up her boots in late 2021, but she says she could have a five-star match with Charlotte Flair given the chance. The WWE alumna, who ended her career in October 2021 after a retirement tour, did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked who she would want to have a “five star match” with.
411mania.com

Celebration Of Don West’s Life To Take Place In May

The late Don West will receive a celebration of his life in May. As reported, the longtime TNA announcer passed away on December 30th after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. PWInsider reports that the celebration will take place at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington on May 20th.
WENATCHEE, WA
411mania.com

Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
411mania.com

Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre. * Tiffany Stratton vs....
411mania.com

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Skye Blue def. Zoey D’Amboise. * The Butcher and The Blade def. Beef...

