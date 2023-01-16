ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Ex-Il resident
3d ago

Amazing how roughly 80% of Illinois counties reject this legislation. Look where 60% of the states population lives, controlled by liberal socialist Democrats and these sheeple keep re-electing the same masters that keep them on leashes, take away their ability to protect themselves from the criminals that control their neighborhoods.

Good Morning
3d ago

If it's going to be a patch law then move out of the ones enforcing it. Almost sure this will have to be expedited through the Courts. The law was rushed, somewhat unfinished, broad, and open for change. I support these Sheriffs. As for the others, they need to follow the laws and not the Democrats that pull their puppet strings.

freedom929.com

NEW STATE GUN BAN LAWSUITS

(EFFINGHAM) A downstate attorney has filed a lawsuit against Governor J.B. Pritzker and others over provisions of the new ban on semi-automatic weapons. Thomas DeVore of Greenville claims in the lawsuit filed in Effingham County Court that lawmakers violated the state constitutional rights of gun owners in the measure. The suit has been filed on behalf of Accuracy Firearms LLC of Effingham and has 865 other defendants who are gun owners. While the judge took under advisement a Temporary Restraining Order that would prohibit enforcement of the ban against those filing the lawsuit pending a final court decision, a ruling was promised by the close of business tomorrow, on Friday. DeVore is challenging the process used in passing the law before addressing potential Second Amendment violations. He claims the Illinois constitution is violated by the law not following the single issue rule, not being read three times in the House and Senate and violating both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Illinois Constitution. Another lawsuit against the new law has been filed in Crawford County, plus the Illinois State Rifle Association filed a federal lawsuit against the law yesterday morning as well.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Pushback follows Illinois ban on assault-style weapons

(NewsNation) — Dozens of law enforcement agencies are pushing back as Illinois became the ninth state in the nation to ban assault-style weapons. The Protect Illinois Communities Law makes it illegal to sell or buy assault-style weapons and requires current owners to register them with the state. Calling it...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois AG advocates for holding gun manufacturers liable for gun crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition of 18 Democratic state’s attorneys that are in support of New York’s firearms industry accountability law. The amicus brief argues that New York has the authority to protect public safety after several firearm industry members sued the state, according to Midland Daily […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
