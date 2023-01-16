Amazing how roughly 80% of Illinois counties reject this legislation. Look where 60% of the states population lives, controlled by liberal socialist Democrats and these sheeple keep re-electing the same masters that keep them on leashes, take away their ability to protect themselves from the criminals that control their neighborhoods.
If it's going to be a patch law then move out of the ones enforcing it. Almost sure this will have to be expedited through the Courts. The law was rushed, somewhat unfinished, broad, and open for change. I support these Sheriffs. As for the others, they need to follow the laws and not the Democrats that pull their puppet strings.
