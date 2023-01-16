ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elgin man charged in police pursuit that 'extensively damaged' patrol car

ST. CHARLES, Ill. - An Elgin man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit Friday morning ended in a crash in west suburban St. Charles. A lieutenant with the Kane County sheriff's office attempted to pull over a silver Ford Escape for multiple traffic violations around 6:30 a.m. near Randall and Crane Road, but the driver refused to stop, a statement said.
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle

CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week

For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed, 2 others hurt during argument outside NW Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and two others were injured in an attack outside a restaurant Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The three men got into an argument with an unknown male around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Las Islas Marias at 3243 N. Pulaski Rd., according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found

Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun

The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
YORKVILLE, IL

