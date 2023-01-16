Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
fox32chicago.com
Elgin man charged in police pursuit that 'extensively damaged' patrol car
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - An Elgin man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit Friday morning ended in a crash in west suburban St. Charles. A lieutenant with the Kane County sheriff's office attempted to pull over a silver Ford Escape for multiple traffic violations around 6:30 a.m. near Randall and Crane Road, but the driver refused to stop, a statement said.
fox32chicago.com
3 Chicago men face multiple charges after evading state police in stolen vehicle
CHICAGO - Three Chicago men were arrested and charged after fleeing state police in a stolen vehicle near South Loop on Tuesday. Illinois State Police says 23-year-old Tavoris I. Jackson, 29-year-old Anthony Harris, and 25-year-old Robert Ingram will all face multiple felonies. Troopers with the ISP's Anti-Violence Enforcement Group first...
wjol.com
Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week
For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
cwbchicago.com
Serial burglar stole doorbell camera, threatened victim, and even took gifts from under a Christmas tree, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago woman with a colorful criminal history is accused of committing a string of burglaries from Bucktown to Lakeview, threatening a victim who posted surveillance images of her on social media, and even stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree in an occupied home. During a...
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Sheriff's squad car damaged in crash following chase
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase that led to a crash involving a squad car in St. Charles Friday morning. No injuries were reported and police say they have a lead on a suspect who fled the area on foot. The crash happened at around 6:30. The...
Victim in Oak Lawn attempted carjacking shoots at suspects, police say
Police said the victim fought back, firing around eight shots at the suspects.
fox32chicago.com
Final suspect sentenced to 33 years in prison for Aurora carjacking that left woman paralyzed
AURORA, Ill. - A third man was sentenced for the 2021 Aurora carjacking that left a woman paralyzed. The Kane County State's Attorney says Darrell Frazier was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Frazier pled guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking. The sentence is generally 18 years this offense, but a...
4 children transported to hospital after crash involving 2 school buses on I-55
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Four children are injured after a crash involving two school buses on Interstate 55. According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Friday on southbound I-55 near County Line Road. ISP says four children was transported to Hinsdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The […]
Boy, 7, dies after after being struck by bus: police
A 7-year-old boy was struck by a school bus and killed in Park Forest Friday afternoon, officials said. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street. The child was rushed to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital.
Suspected Chicago car thief clings to hood of getaway car as crew flees cops: VIDEO
Video captured a suspected car theft crew at work, and a suspect holding onto the hood of a moving car as they try to run from police.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed, 2 others hurt during argument outside NW Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and two others were injured in an attack outside a restaurant Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side. The three men got into an argument with an unknown male around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Las Islas Marias at 3243 N. Pulaski Rd., according to police.
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Missing Woman Found
Joliet Police Department confirming to WJOL that a missing young woman has been found, 5 days after being reported missing. She is safe according to Sgt. Dwayne English, although no other details were shared. –original story below– The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a...
Surveillance video shows off-duty CPD officer fighting for gun before shooting alleged robber
Investigators said there was a struggle over the officer's weapon before the suspect was shot.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun
The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
