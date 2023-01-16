Disney+’s ‘Willow’: Here’s Why Princess Kit Tanthalos, AKA Ruby Cruz, Looks So Familiar

Disney+ is introducing newer generations to the world of the cult classic 1988 film Willow . The original film was a moderate box office success when it was released but, over time, grew in popularity. The Disney+ series of the same name hit the streamer in 2022, and introduced some new faces as well as old ones. Here’s where you may have seen Princess Kit Tanthalos, who is played by Ruby Cruz.

Ruby Cruz plays a queer character in ‘Willow’

Cruz stars on Willow as princess Kit Tanthalos, a Daikini noble and Queen Sorsha of Tir Asleen’s daughter. She is depicted as a free-spirited woman, an excellent swordswoman, and very independent. She also holds a candle to Jade Claymore, a young Daikini warrior serving Kit’s mother, the Queen.

200 moons have passed since the Battle of Tir Asleen, and the defeat of Queen Bavmorda and Princess Kit is set to enter into an arranged marriage with Prince Graydon Hastur to unite their kingdoms. Kit decides to run away on the eve of the wedding, but her escape is interrupted when the Gales kidnap her brother.

Kit volunteers to look for her brother Airk Tanthalos, alongside her love interest, Claymore, and four others. Willow follows the group as they leave their home for unknown terrain beyond the Barrier. Their mission gets derailed when the others steer off the course and instead focus on the reveal of Elora .

Hesitant at first, Kit finally decides to stay with the group and ends up learning about the Cuirass from Boorman along the way. The Disney+ series has received critical acclaim since its debut, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it an 85% approval score.

A peak at Ruby Cruz’s career

Cruz developed an interest in acting at 11 after appearing in a school play. However, it wouldn’t be until 2018 that she would actualize her dream when she took up professional acting. Her first role came in the short film Aging Out , playing the character of June.

The film follows a teen struggling to survive in the foster system. That same year, Cruz appeared in yet another short film called The Jump, playing Luna, a fresh high school graduate who undertakes a journey of self-discovery.

In 2019 she tried her hand at TV, appearing in Castle Rock for two episodes playing Teen Annie and was also cast in the made-for-TV movie The Lost Boys as Elsie. The following year, Cruz played Amanda Webster in police procedural drama Blue Bloods for one episode.

In 2021, Cruz landed the role of Jess Riley in Mare of Easttown , playing alongside Kate Winslet for six episodes.

What has the rest of the ‘Willow’ cast been in?

Warwick Davis, who plays the titular character in the movie and show, is a huge name in the acting business. He is famous for his work in the Leprechaun film series, the Harry Potter movies (where he played three different roles), and in the Star Wars franchise.

Ellie Bamber, who plays Dove in the series, appeared in BBC’s Les Misérables playing Cosette. She starred in the production alongside costar Erin Kellyman who’d auditioned for her role but landed the part of Eponine. Bamber was also in The Trial of Christine Keeler and Nocturnal Animals .

Aside from the BBC adaption of Les Misérables , Kellyman has been in Life, Don’t Forget the Driver and starred in Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Karl Morgenthau. Tony Revolori is best known for his role as Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man film series.