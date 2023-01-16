ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Carpet Rundown: The Finest Looks From The Critics Choice Awards

By Shamika Sanders
 3 days ago

Award season is in full swing and the girls representing Black Hollywood, this go-round, are not playing. everyone has stepped up their style game in ways we didn’t know possible and we’re here for it.

This year, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Niecy Nash, and Janelle Monae are the names to follow as the beauties have been racking up statues since the Golden Globes. All of which is a clear indicator for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Angela Bassett, a front-runner in the Best Supporting Actress category, snagged the Critics Choice Award last night in a Christian Siriano gown that highlighted her toned decolletage. Janelle Monae stunned in a sheer Vera Wang look from their Spring 2023 collection. Quinta Brunson was a vision in Robert Wun.

While Black seemed to be the trend of the evening, Niecy Nash looked sublime in a standout sequin gown by Jason Wu. It was her night! The Dahmer actress won “best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television.”

“When I decided to become an actor, I saw myself doing drama. And the industry was kind, but they said, ‘Stay in your comedy lane,'” she said during her acceptance speech. “Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. And I did what I normally do: I cry.” She continued to explain how she found an acting coach who was pivotal to transforming her skill.

“And I told my mother and I said, ‘Momma, don’t you think I’m a good dramatic actress?'” she explained. “And she said, ‘Girl, I don’t.'” She continued, “She said, ‘But you can be! You find the best class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.’ Thank you, momma. All you need is one!”

Keep scrolling for the best looks from the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph

‘Abbott Elementary’ actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was styled by her daughter, who took to Twitter to share the deets on her mom’s Jovana Louis look. “ I Styled my Mom @thesherylralph for the @CriticsChoice . She is wearing a custom #JovanaLouis gown with jewelry from #mishodesigns #CriticsChoiceAwards Photographed by @tayojr . What do you think?” she wrote.

2. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe’s head-turning Vera Wang look made headlines just like her inspirational acceptance speech.

3. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett’s structured Black Christian Siriano gown was a work of art like her performance in Wakanda Forever.

4. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash served old Hollywood glam in a stunning sequin look by Jason Wu.

5. Quinta Brunson

We can’t get over Quinta Brunson’s ascension to fashion it girl. The Abbott Elementary creator and her stylist Bryon Javar cooked up a winning look with this gorgeous Robert Wun gown.

