This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Basketball Tournament and tournaments in Cherokee, Etowah and Talladega counties highlight the weekly high school schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Jan. 16-21

Basketball

Jan. 16

Ashville at Ragland

Cedar Bluff at Gaylesville

Cleburne County at Ranburne

Randolph County at Clay Central

Calhoun County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.

Jacksonville Christian vs. White Plains, noon

Piedmont vs. Wellborn, 3 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Saks, 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Faith Christian vs. Donoho, 10:30 a.m.

Saks vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.

White Plains vs. JCA-Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.

Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Small School Girls Bracket

Talladega Co. Central vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Winterboro vs. B.B. Comer, 6 p.m.

Small School Boys Bracket

Fayetteville vs. Talladega Co. Central, 4:30 p.m.

B.B. Comer vs. Winterboro, 7:30 p.m.

Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe

Girls Bracket

Hokes Bluff vs. Sardis, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Southside vs. Glencoe, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17

Cedar Bluff at Coosa Christian

Handley at Clay Central

Jefferson Christian at Ragland

Randolph County at Horseshoe Bend

Sand Rock at Gadsden City

Calhoun County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Anniston vs. Pleasant Valley-Weaver, 3 p.m.

Oxford vs. Jacksonville Christian-White Plains winner, 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Oxford vs. Faith-Donoho winner, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Saks-Weaver winner, 7:30 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Small School Girls Bracket

TCC-Fayetteville winner vs. Childersburg, 4:30 p.m.

Small School Boys Bracket

Fayetteville-TCC winner vs. Childersburg, 6 p.m.

Big School Boys Bracket

Sylacauga vs. Munford, 7:30 p.m.

Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe

Girls Bracket

West End vs. Gaston, 5 p.m.

Boys Bracket

West End vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Calhoun County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Piedmont-Wellborn winner vs. Alexandria-Saks winner, 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Alexandria vs. White Plains-JCA winner, 4:30 p.m.

Anniston vs. Piedmont-Pleasant Valley winner, 7:30 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Big School Girls Bracket

Sylacauga vs. Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Talladega vs. Munford, 6 p.m.

Big School Boys Bracket

Talladega vs. Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe

Girls Bracket

Sardis-Hokes Bluff winner vs. Southside, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Glencoe-Southside winner vs. Sardis, 7 p.m.

Jan. 19

ASD at Donoho

Faith Christian at Westbrook

Handley girls at Ranburne

Calhoun County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Semifinals, 3 p.m.

Semifinals, 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals, 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Sand Rock vs. Gaylesville, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Cedar Bluff vs. Gaylesville, 8 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Small School girls championship, 6 p.m.

Small School boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe

Girls Bracket

West End-Gaston winner vs. Glencoe, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Bracket

West End-Gaston winner vs. Hokes Bluff, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20

Handley at Munford

Ragland at Appalachian

Calhoun County Tournament

Girls championship, 6 p.m.

Boys championship, 8 p.m.

Cherokee County Tournament

Girls Bracket

Sand Rock-Gaylesville winner vs. Spring Garden, 4 p.m.

Cherokee County vs. Cedar Bluff, 7 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Cedar Bluff-Gaylesville winner vs. Sand Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee County vs. Spring Garden, 8:30 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Big School girls championship, 6 p.m.

Big School boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe

Girls Championship, 6:15 p.m.

Boys Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Cherokee County Tournament

Girls championship, 6 p.m.

Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

Talladega County Tournament

Girls super championship, 6 p.m.

Boys super championship, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jan. 16

Alexandria in Dick Clem Invitational, Bob Jones

Jan. 17

Pell City, Saks at Alexandria

Piedmont, Susan Moore at Weaver

White Plains at Ohatchee

Class 4A Duals Semifinals at Ranburne

Jan. 19

Cleburne County, Lincoln at Oxford

Saks, Southeastern at Susan Moore

Wellborn, White Plains, Dora at Weaver

Girls State Tournament, Thompson

Jan. 20

Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville

State Duals and Girls Finals, Birmingham

Jan. 21

Alexandria in Donnie Belser Tournament, Saks

Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville