This Week’s Calhoun County Sports Schedule
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Basketball Tournament and tournaments in Cherokee, Etowah and Talladega counties highlight the weekly high school schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Jan. 16-21
Basketball
Jan. 16
Ashville at Ragland
Cedar Bluff at Gaylesville
Cleburne County at Ranburne
Randolph County at Clay Central
Calhoun County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Pleasant Valley vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.
Jacksonville Christian vs. White Plains, noon
Piedmont vs. Wellborn, 3 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Saks, 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Faith Christian vs. Donoho, 10:30 a.m.
Saks vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
White Plains vs. JCA-Wellborn, 4:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Small School Girls Bracket
Talladega Co. Central vs. Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Winterboro vs. B.B. Comer, 6 p.m.
Small School Boys Bracket
Fayetteville vs. Talladega Co. Central, 4:30 p.m.
B.B. Comer vs. Winterboro, 7:30 p.m.
Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe
Girls Bracket
Hokes Bluff vs. Sardis, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Southside vs. Glencoe, 7 p.m.
Jan. 17
Cedar Bluff at Coosa Christian
Handley at Clay Central
Jefferson Christian at Ragland
Randolph County at Horseshoe Bend
Sand Rock at Gadsden City
Calhoun County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Anniston vs. Pleasant Valley-Weaver, 3 p.m.
Oxford vs. Jacksonville Christian-White Plains winner, 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Oxford vs. Faith-Donoho winner, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Saks-Weaver winner, 7:30 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Small School Girls Bracket
TCC-Fayetteville winner vs. Childersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Small School Boys Bracket
Fayetteville-TCC winner vs. Childersburg, 6 p.m.
Big School Boys Bracket
Sylacauga vs. Munford, 7:30 p.m.
Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe
Girls Bracket
West End vs. Gaston, 5 p.m.
Boys Bracket
West End vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18
Calhoun County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Piedmont-Wellborn winner vs. Alexandria-Saks winner, 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Alexandria vs. White Plains-JCA winner, 4:30 p.m.
Anniston vs. Piedmont-Pleasant Valley winner, 7:30 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Big School Girls Bracket
Sylacauga vs. Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.
Talladega vs. Munford, 6 p.m.
Big School Boys Bracket
Talladega vs. Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe
Girls Bracket
Sardis-Hokes Bluff winner vs. Southside, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Glencoe-Southside winner vs. Sardis, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19
ASD at Donoho
Faith Christian at Westbrook
Handley girls at Ranburne
Calhoun County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Semifinals, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Semifinals, 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals, 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Sand Rock vs. Gaylesville, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Cedar Bluff vs. Gaylesville, 8 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Small School girls championship, 6 p.m.
Small School boys championship, 7:30 p.m.
Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe
Girls Bracket
West End-Gaston winner vs. Glencoe, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Bracket
West End-Gaston winner vs. Hokes Bluff, 8 p.m.
Jan. 20
Handley at Munford
Ragland at Appalachian
Calhoun County Tournament
Girls championship, 6 p.m.
Boys championship, 8 p.m.
Cherokee County Tournament
Girls Bracket
Sand Rock-Gaylesville winner vs. Spring Garden, 4 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Cedar Bluff, 7 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Cedar Bluff-Gaylesville winner vs. Sand Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Spring Garden, 8:30 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Big School girls championship, 6 p.m.
Big School boys championship, 7:30 p.m.
Etowah County Tournament, Glencoe
Girls Championship, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Cherokee County Tournament
Girls championship, 6 p.m.
Boys championship, 7:30 p.m.
Talladega County Tournament
Girls super championship, 6 p.m.
Boys super championship, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jan. 16
Alexandria in Dick Clem Invitational, Bob Jones
Jan. 17
Pell City, Saks at Alexandria
Piedmont, Susan Moore at Weaver
White Plains at Ohatchee
Class 4A Duals Semifinals at Ranburne
Jan. 19
Cleburne County, Lincoln at Oxford
Saks, Southeastern at Susan Moore
Wellborn, White Plains, Dora at Weaver
Girls State Tournament, Thompson
Jan. 20
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville
State Duals and Girls Finals, Birmingham
Jan. 21
Alexandria in Donnie Belser Tournament, Saks
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville
Comments / 0