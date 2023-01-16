Read full article on original website
Numb & Number: Is the Northland Experiencing Fewer Subzero Nights?
The symptoms of a warming world are more visible and visceral during the warm season: more flooding events, higher humidity, faster-spreading drought and bigger, longer-lasting wildfires. The naturally-occurring extremes we've always experienced are trending even more extreme in a weather-on-steroids world. In spite of 5 degrees F. of warming at...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
FYI: The City Of Duluth Website Has A Tool To Report Potholes
Everybody hates potholes they can cause a hazard from people swerving to try and avoid them or you might accidentally drive over one which can cause some serious damage to your car. Usually this time of year they are not as big of an issue or as prevalent because we have a few inches of snow caked on the streets covering them up.
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
FOX 21 Online
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
abc17news.com
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long “Snowasaurus”
ANOKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green “Snowasaurus” in his front yard.
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
