Numb & Number: Is the Northland Experiencing Fewer Subzero Nights?
The symptoms of a warming world are more visible and visceral during the warm season: more flooding events, higher humidity, faster-spreading drought and bigger, longer-lasting wildfires. The naturally-occurring extremes we've always experienced are trending even more extreme in a weather-on-steroids world. In spite of 5 degrees F. of warming at...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Photo Tour: Duluth's St. Louis County Jail Building Redeveloped Into Boutique Apartments
Take a look through Leijona, Duluth's newest and by far most unique apartment building, which began taking tenants in January 2023. Leijona is Finnish for lion and according to developers, it sets a new bar for urban living in Duluth. Located in the center of downtown, it offers 33 newly redeveloped boutique apartment units with brand-new fixtures in a restored historic building.
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Delta flight declares emergency, safely lands at MSP
MINNEAPOLIS -- Air officials say everyone is safe after a plane flying from Orlando declared an emergency while heading to MSP Airport Saturday evening.Delta Air Lines tells WCCO they declared an emergency on Delta flight 1103 "out of an abundance of caution" after the crew discovered a potential mechanical issue.The flight of over 200 landed safely, arriving at the airport shortly before 9:30 p.m.
northernnewsnow.com
Third candidate plans to run for Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A third candidate is hoping to earn a spot in the Duluth mayor’s office. Robert Schieve said he plans to run for mayor during a press conference he held Monday, January 15. Mayor Emily Larson is running for re-election and former State Lawmaker...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
