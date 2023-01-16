Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
NBC Washington
DC Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy With Parade, Volunteering and Music
Washingtonians are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by giving back to their communities, marching for peace and justice and reflecting on the civil rights leader’s legacy in the District and beyond. Many people are expected to stop by the MLK memorial along the National...
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wnav.com
Inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
After walking from Annapolis Dock, an entry point for slaves in America, West Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black Governor. He will put his hand on a bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglas. Moore will be only the third black governor elected in U.S. history.
WSET
WATCH: DC honors Dr. Martin Luther King with annual peace walk, parade on Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Peace Walk and Parade returned to the District on Monday. The event commemorating the life and legacy of the civil rights leader marked the 42nd annual peace walk and parade in Washington, D.C. This year MLK Day landed...
WJLA
SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
hillrag.com
Screening of Barry Farm Documentary at St. Mark’s
You are invited to an open invitation to the screening of the film “Barry Farm: Community, Land and Justice in Washington, DC” Feb. 1 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church (301 A St. SE). The event takes place both in person or online. Directed by Sabiyha...
GREG GUTFELD: If you live in Washington, D.C., then you're screwed
Greg Gutfeld reacted to the District of Columbia City Council voting to push through revisions of the district's criminal code that will soften penalties on violent crimes on "Gutfeld!"
Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC
WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
alxnow.com
New trail highlights Black history across southern Old Town
A new trail is launching in Alexandria next month that highlights Black history across southern Old Town. The new South Trail Route is an extension of the African American Waterfront Heritage Trails’ North Trail Route that launched in 2021. Together, both trails run from Montgomery Street to the southern tip of Jones Point Park.
popville.com
DC Chi Pie coming to 9th Street near the Convention Center
Thanks to CA for sending. Check out their menu here. “The Washington Post says “DC Chi Pie is heaven sent: Deep dish pizza with a local touch” and we couldn’t agree more. We are a family business and our founders were born and raised right here in Washington, DC.
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Dozens “celebrate the dream” in Prince George’s Co. for MLK Day
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people in Prince George’s County came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in District Heights on Saturday. First responders turned on their sirens and community members honked their horns as they drove down Capitol Heights Blvd, in District Heights, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther […]
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha
In celebration of their 115th Founders’ Day, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®️ welcomed four trailblazing women into their sisterhood as honorary members. This year’s honorary inductees include Grammy-winning gospel artist and nationally-syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, America’s most-decorated Track & Field Olympian Allyson Felix, Grammy-winning soul artist and NY Times best-selling author Patti LaBelle, and trailblazing Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The four women were inducted in a special ceremony Sunday (Jan. 15) in Washington DC.
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job
BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
Hilltop
Howard University Student Combines Fashion with Service
At the beginning of 2020, Howard University senior Lyric Amodia created The Movement Street Organization Inc., to mix creativity with service by creating socially conscious streetwear for outreach programs in the cities the organization serves. The Movement Street is a female-run organization active in the DMV, Flint and Detroit, MI....
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
