Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents
Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
Lake County News
City of Clearlake receives $2 million check for Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s new recreation center complex received a major show of support and funding on Wednesday. Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) on Wednesday presented a check for $2 million to the city of Clearlake for the Clearlake Burns Valley Sports Complex and Recreation Center project.
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
ksro.com
Storms Force Water Releases at Lake Mendocino
So much rain has fallen that high-flow releases at dams are necessary. The US Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water at the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino near Ukiah Monday so the lake can take in more rainfall this season. Lake Mendocino was below 38-thousand acre-feet around Christmas but was up to over 95-thousand acre-feet by Monday. The area has seen a huge amount of rain in the past few weeks. Nearly 19 inches of rain has fallen at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, while the Venado weather station west of Healdsburg got just under 24 inches, and Austin Creek, just north of Guerneville, recorded just under 30 inches.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
kymkemp.com
A Sinking Feeling: Landlord of Creekside Cabins Not Responsive, Says County
A slow-moving humanitarian disaster is playing out north of Willits at the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole swallowed the road in and out of the property 18 days ago. The only way the approximately fifty residents who reside there can enter and exit is a muddy footpath through an adjacent property.
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 p.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Workshops Scheduled for Saving Energy at Home
A series of online energy efficiency workshops for Sonoma County homeowners kicks off today. The county’s Climate Action and Resiliency Division is hosting several workshops every Wednesday until February 8th covering a range of topics including evaluating energy use, making a project plan, funding your projects, solar photovoltaics and battery storage, heat pumps for HVAC and water heating.
ksro.com
Five Sonoma County Schools Ranked Some of the Best in California
Five public schools in Sonoma County are now considered some of the best schools in California. The schools were recently added to the California Distinguished Schools Program. Corona Creek, Meadow, West Side, Alexander Valley and Liberty Elementary Schools are among five of the 356 schools to make the list for 2023.The Distinguished Schools Program is back this year after being temporarily put on hold because of the pandemic. Qualifying schools are evaluated based on test scores, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates and socioeconomic data.
ksro.com
Rains Renew Concerns Over Aging Watmaugh Bridge
Recent torrential rains have reignited concerns about the longevity of the Watmaugh Bridge in Sonoma. Sonoma County has planned to replace the 94-year-old steel-truss bridge since 2003, when water was found to have seeped through the concrete and rusted the rebar along the bottom of the bridge. Chunks of concrete have already fallen off and into the creek bed below. Construction of a replacement bridge is expected to start next year.
kymkemp.com
City of Ukiah Receives Major State Grant for Expansion of Its Water Recycling Project
The California State Water Resources Control Board has awarded the City of Ukiah $53.7 million for expansion of its Water Recycling Project. The grant will allow the City to increase capacity of the recycled water project from 1,000 acre-feet per year to 1,500 acre-feet per year. The City utilizes recycled water to support parks, sports fields, and schools, as well as for agricultural and industrial uses. The increasing reliance on recycled water means reduced demand on the Russian River and Lake Mendocino and groundwater resources.
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
mendofever.com
Subject Knocked On Window And Brandished Handgun, Large Group Loitering – Ukiah Police Logs 01.16.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
The Mendocino Voice
Lake Mendocino hits highest water level in a decade, leading to first flood control release in four years (photos)
UKIAH, CA, 1/16/23 — Lake Mendocino was set to approach 100,000 acre-feet of water storage on Monday for the first time in “well over a decade,” The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) shared in an update Sunday night. The lake’s rapid elevation increase of nearly 40 feet in the past month has led the USACE to plan to release some of this water downstream, with scheduled flood control releases beginning Monday.
kymkemp.com
For the First Time in Nearly Four Years, Army Corps of Engineers to Release Water From the Recently Full Lake Mendocino
The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
mendofever.com
Neighbor Spray Painting, Violation Of Court Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.15.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
Comments / 1