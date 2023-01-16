SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...

