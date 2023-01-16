Read full article on original website
SFist
SF Reparations Committee Recommends $5 Million Lump-Sum Payments to Eligible Black Residents
In one of the most sweeping and expensive proposals for reparations to Black Americans, a committee tasked with making recommendations for providing reparations to Black residents of San Francisco is suggesting $5 million lump-sum payments to residents who meet certain eligibility requirements. The SF African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC),...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: DA Jenkins’ Shocking Decision To Prosecute Children As Adults
As formerly incarcerated community leaders, we (Peejay Ai and Nghiep Ke Lam) were shocked to hear San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ plans to prosecute children as adults. Jenkins’ decision goes against years of progressive criminal justice reform across the state. Other District Attorneys like George Gascon and Pamela Price have pursued progressive policy alternatives to mass incarceration rooted in healing. DA Jenkins’ position to criminalize youth will only devastate our communities.
San Francisco Reparations Committee Proposes $5M Each To Black Residents
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee is recommending eligible Black residents receive $5 million each as compensation for the 'decades of harm they have experienced.'
The Jewish Press
Racial Reparations Solve Nothing
This week, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a report calling on the city to pay every black resident $5 million and absolve all of their outstanding personal debt. Their rationale was broad — as it had to be, since California was founded as a free state:...
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
We Should All Be Paying Attention To The San Francisco Reparations Proposal
Five million dollars per qualifying person might sound like a lot — but hear me out.
lwvbae.org
Ed Roberts Day 2023
Ed Roberts was born on January 23, 1939. He contracted polio at the age of 14 during the polio epidemic of the 1950’s, two years before the introduction of the polio vaccine which ended the disease in this country. He contended with a very restricted life of breathing machines...
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
postnewsgroup.com
Sheng Thao Sworn in as New Mayor of Oakland, Pledges New Direction for the City
Mayor Thao appoints HNU’s Dr. Kimberly Mayfield as deputy mayor. Sheng Thao, a daughter of Hmong refugees who overcame homelessness and domestic abuse to attend university and build a life for herself and her family in Oakland, received the official oath of office Monday afternoon as the new mayor of the City of Oakland.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC
Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
lwvbae.org
Berkeley’s Housing Element
Tomorrow, January 18, 2023, Berkeley City Council will hold a special meeting to approve the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update. This marks the culmination of an 18-month process to inform and develop an eight-year plan for accommodating Berkeley’s share of our regional housing need. The draft plan comes after dozens of community meetings and extensive input from various commissions, stakeholders and the general public, taking into consideration a wide range of objectives to make Berkeley an accessible and more affordable community. See the agenda and attend!
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
oaklandside.org
‘Systemic failures’ found in Oakland police investigations of officer misconduct
A new report made public today by the federal judge overseeing the Oakland Police Department’s reform efforts cast doubt on whether the troubled agency will be able to get out from federal oversight any time soon. The report, written by a law firm retained by the city of Oakland,...
beyondchron.org
Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?
The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
48hills.org
Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital
If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...
