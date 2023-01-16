ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: DA Jenkins’ Shocking Decision To Prosecute Children As Adults

As formerly incarcerated community leaders, we (Peejay Ai and Nghiep Ke Lam) were shocked to hear San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ plans to prosecute children as adults. Jenkins’ decision goes against years of progressive criminal justice reform across the state. Other District Attorneys like George Gascon and Pamela Price have pursued progressive policy alternatives to mass incarceration rooted in healing. DA Jenkins’ position to criminalize youth will only devastate our communities.
SAN QUENTIN, CA
The Jewish Press

Racial Reparations Solve Nothing

This week, the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee released a report calling on the city to pay every black resident $5 million and absolve all of their outstanding personal debt. Their rationale was broad — as it had to be, since California was founded as a free state:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Marina District residents demand crackdown on neighborhood crime

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District residents love their neighborhood, but told city officials at an emotional town hall meeting Tuesday night, they no longer feel safe in their homes.Crime is on the rise in the scenic avenues nestled along the waterfront. Security cameras are recording homes and garages being burglarized. Vehicles are being broken into with regularity and drugs are openly being used on the streets. A 10-month-old baby boy almost died after being exposed to fentanyl in a neighborhood park."I too don't feel safe," said local resident Sam Chehrani. "My wife, when she's walking around, I also feel concern. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lwvbae.org

Ed Roberts Day 2023

Ed Roberts was born on January 23, 1939. He contracted polio at the age of 14 during the polio epidemic of the 1950’s, two years before the introduction of the polio vaccine which ended the disease in this country. He contended with a very restricted life of breathing machines...
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Sheng Thao Sworn in as New Mayor of Oakland, Pledges New Direction for the City

Mayor Thao appoints HNU’s Dr. Kimberly Mayfield as deputy mayor. Sheng Thao, a daughter of Hmong refugees who overcame homelessness and domestic abuse to attend university and build a life for herself and her family in Oakland, received the official oath of office Monday afternoon as the new mayor of the City of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Almost half of grads at S.F. Unified do not qualify for UC

Public school students in San Francisco are graduating at higher rates than their peers of the last six years. Previously struggling student demographics are making great strides. So why is 41% of the class of 2022 not eligible for college in California? Last week, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that its class of 2022 had the highest rate of graduation since the 2016-17 school year. Over the past...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lwvbae.org

Berkeley’s Housing Element

Tomorrow, January 18, 2023, Berkeley City Council will hold a special meeting to approve the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update. This marks the culmination of an 18-month process to inform and develop an eight-year plan for accommodating Berkeley’s share of our regional housing need. The draft plan comes after dozens of community meetings and extensive input from various commissions, stakeholders and the general public, taking into consideration a wide range of objectives to make Berkeley an accessible and more affordable community. See the agenda and attend!
BERKELEY, CA
beyondchron.org

Will Berkeley Make History by Upzoning Affluent Neighborhoods?

The Berkeley City Council can make history on January 18. The Council can upzone affluent neighborhoods not just for affordable housing—which San Jose and other cities have done—but also for market rate apartments. The upzoning is connected to the Housing Element, which requires Berkeley to build 9000 new...
BERKELEY, CA
48hills.org

Health Commission faces the ongoing crisis at Laguna Honda Hospital

If the San Francisco Department of Public Health doesn’t meet state and federal mandates by February, it’s possible that more patients will have to be discharged or transferred from Laguna Honda Hospital—and the last time that happened, a lot of them died. There’s no immediate reason to...

