Artists take different directions for Tempe bike locker project

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Four artists took different approaches in a Tempe public art project to bring color and creativity to bike lockers and a downtown utility box.

The four projects emanated from request by the city for artists to submit their work.

The selected artists were asked for the bike lockers to create designs that “were inspired by cycling within Tempe while considering the greater surroundings of each box,” city officials said in a release.

The newly painted utility box was part of a larger project that sought to beautify existing boxes throughout downtown.

An example of the bike locker work is at City Hall where visitors and passersby are greeted on the northwest corner by a scene featuring a rider on a green bicycle.

“The brightly colored imagery captures the joy of riding in a natural Arizona landscape with Tempe Butte in the background,” the release stated.

“On the other side of the locker is a vibrant depiction of the historic City Hall. The work emphasizes the joy of riding through our beautiful desert landscape and highlights the continuing history of sustainability of which Tempe is known.”

It is the work of Genise McGregor whose work joins that of Francisco “Enuf” Garcia, Maxie Adler and Vanessa Chavez.

For more about public art and upcoming artist  opportunities: tempe.gov/PublicArt .



