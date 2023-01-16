ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road

The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Snapshot: Noblesville High School senior signs letter of intent

Noblesville High School senior and Miller football player Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University Dec. 21 at Hinkle Creek Elementary School. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)
Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
Carmel remembers MLK’s legacy at 5th annual ceremony

The City of Carmel held its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony Jan. 17 at the Tarkington Theater. A free event, speakers, performers and others honored the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. The commemoration began with the presentation of colors led by the Carmel VFW Post...
Swensons to open 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
Noblesville Schools to launch communications platforms

Noblesville Schools has announced plans to launch two new communication platforms as a way to connect with the public. The platforms will enhance information sharing with the community, said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications with Noblesville Schools. The district will send out a print publication, ‘The Connect: State of the Schools,” to residents by mail this month that will provide an overview of Noblesville Schools’ finances, academics, construction, celebrations, challenges and more, according to Cooke, who said the comprehensive snapshot of the district will be published annually.
Actors Theatre of Indiana will present greatest hits in fundraiser

Actors Theatre of Indiana will draw on its past for its first fundraiser of the year. “ATI Greatest Hits, Vol. 1” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the 200-seat Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show will feature ATI co-founders Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald, along with other area performers.
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
Barnes running for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat

Sheldon Barnes has been impressed with the growth and development of Carmel since he moved to the city in 2010, and he’s hoping to help shape its future as a member of the city council. A Republican, Barnes is running for the council’s Northwest District seat in this year’s...
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
