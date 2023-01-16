Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Noblesville High School senior signs letter of intent
Noblesville High School senior and Miller football player Drew Page signed his national letter of intent with Kent State University Dec. 21 at Hinkle Creek Elementary School. Page is a former Hinkle Creek cougar who has been cadet teaching at the school this year and wanted his kindergarten students to join in the celebration. He chose Kent State for both their football and academic programs and plans to become a kindergarten teacher. (Photo provided by Noblesville Schools)
WISH-TV
Carvers to compete in Carmel’s Festival of Ice
CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — Top ice carvers from around the Midwest will be in Carmel this weekend, Jan. 20 to 22, for three days of competitions and demonstrations as the City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice sponsored by Allied Solutions. The Festival of Ice...
WLFI.com
'Oh, another one': Purdue student reacts to IU student stabbing
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
wfyi.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Carmel?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it's startling and...
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Current Publishing
Carmel remembers MLK’s legacy at 5th annual ceremony
The City of Carmel held its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony Jan. 17 at the Tarkington Theater. A free event, speakers, performers and others honored the civil rights leader’s life and legacy. The commemoration began with the presentation of colors led by the Carmel VFW Post...
Swensons to open 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Winterfest hopes to bring more business to restaurants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants, so the two-week Devour Indy Winterfest is hoping to drive business across the city. It starts Monday and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizzerias to steakhouses. Colleen Rose, director of communication and events for...
Current Publishing
Noblesville Schools to launch communications platforms
Noblesville Schools has announced plans to launch two new communication platforms as a way to connect with the public. The platforms will enhance information sharing with the community, said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications with Noblesville Schools. The district will send out a print publication, ‘The Connect: State of the Schools,” to residents by mail this month that will provide an overview of Noblesville Schools’ finances, academics, construction, celebrations, challenges and more, according to Cooke, who said the comprehensive snapshot of the district will be published annually.
Current Publishing
Actors Theatre of Indiana will present greatest hits in fundraiser
Actors Theatre of Indiana will draw on its past for its first fundraiser of the year. “ATI Greatest Hits, Vol. 1” is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the 200-seat Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The show will feature ATI co-founders Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald, along with other area performers.
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
The entire arrest and video was broadcasted by "On Patrol: Live," a reality television show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
Indianapolis-area Chicken Salad Chick Stores to Host Annual Guest Appreciation Day, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only Southern-inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 19 by giving away a FREE scoop of Classic Carol to all guests at all Indianapolis-area locations. The free scoop will be available all day Jan. 19 through dine-in, carryout and drive-thru with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. All orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app for delivery or pickup, as well as orders placed and delivered through UberEats and DoorDash will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased.
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
Current Publishing
Barnes running for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat
Sheldon Barnes has been impressed with the growth and development of Carmel since he moved to the city in 2010, and he’s hoping to help shape its future as a member of the city council. A Republican, Barnes is running for the council’s Northwest District seat in this year’s...
Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes
The community is concerned about a busy intersection at 116th and Olio in Fishers. There have been two deadly crashes in about three months.
Indy woman shot lying in bed next to her baby after several bullets fired into home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
