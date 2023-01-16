Read full article on original website
Haulin’ Hotdish, Winter Food Truck Makes First Appearance
DULUTH, Minn. — While most food trucks in the Northland pack up and close down in the winter, one decided it would be the perfect time to open. The Haulin’ Hotdish food truck made its debut Thursday at a private event at Cirrus Aircraft. The owners believe it could be the first winter food truck in the area.
Coffee Conversation: “Best Date Ever” at Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, Minn. — In celebration of Valentines Day, Best Date Ever is returning to the Lake Superior Zoo on select dates in February. Zoo-goers and their dates will get to create a valentine’s themed enrichment for an animal of their choice, while also enjoying dessert and toasting champagne (or non-alcohol drinks.)
Blood Donations Needed
Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
Northern Lights Elementary Students Hit the Slopes
DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior had a chance to hit the slopes of Spirit Mountain Wednesday. The three-week program at a discounted rate is put on through the school’s snow club. 49 kids will learn the basics on how to ski or snowboard....
Janet Kennedy Becomes Duluth Council’s First Black President
DULUTH, Minn. – Councilor Janet Kennedy is making history as the first Black president of the city council. It was a unanimous vote by the council to elect Kennedy for the top spot. She replaces Arik Forsman, who remains on the council. “This is an historic time for all...
All Aboard! North Shore Scenic Railroad Opens Summer Ticket Season For Excursions
DULUTH, Minn. — Believe it or not, the North Shore Scenic Railroad is already thinking summer and fall excursions. Tickets went on sale Monday at DuluthTrains.com and at the Depot ticket office. Train lovers can now reserve a spot for dinner trains, dome car rides and the Pizza Party...
Auto Mechanics Are Busy in the Winter
Duluth, Minn. — Vehicles and winter often times don’t get along. The waiting time to see your favorite mechanic may be longer than you might expect. One shop says they are scheduling service appointments 10 to 15 days out. Mike Archer, the owner of AutoMedics in Duluth says,...
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees
DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
BWCAW Quota Season Permits Available January 25
DULUTH, Minn –The last Wednesday in January is coming up which means permit reservations for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness can be made for the 2023 quota season. Starting at 9:00 a.m. CST on January 25, you will be able to book your reservation for dates between May 1 and September 30 in the BWACW.
Say What? A January Day Of Rain, Puddles In The Twin Ports
DULUTH, Minn. – What a weird day for the Twin Ports, right? Rain and giant puddles were all over the place. Vehicles on London Road in Duluth were making a splish-splash that looked more like a spring melting event. Makes you wonder if we’re going to pay for this...
Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March And Rally In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — It was grey, overcast and raining, but hearts were warm in Downtown Duluth Monday. The annual Martin Luther King Junior march and rally started at the Washington Community Center. It then made its way down Lake Avenue, before heading down Superior Street. The almost 200 marchers...
Coffee Conversation: Managing Finances in the New Year with JNBA
DULUTH, Minn. — Nick Scheibel with JNBA Financial Advisors joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about budget planning in the New Year. For more resources on finance management, click here to visit JNBA’s website.
City Of Duluth Website Has Tool To Report Potholes
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re sick of dodging the deep potholes on Duluth streets this winter, the City has a tool on its website to report them so they can be filled. This page rolled out last spring for residents to report issues around the city like blight, potholes, sewer and storm problems, and more.
Knowing Your Neighbors: Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer
DULUTH, Minn. – “Tonight, our community has come together between two great rivals, between Hermantown and Duluth East,” Duluth East Pee Wee AA Coach, Dave Mclean says. A bout at the Heritage Center, Rival hockey teams, Duluth East and Hermantown, came together to benefit the lives of others in the fight against cancer.
Bulldogs Forward Gabbie Hughes Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes is one of the leaders on the UMD women’s hockey team. It just so happens, she also plays a big role in the community. And because of that, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Wednesday. A top 3 finalist...
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
High-Risk Predatory Offender Registered As ‘Homeless’ In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A high-risk, level three predatory offender is considered homeless in Duluth, according to a news release Wednesday from the Duluth Police Department. Michael Thomas Kleiber, 46, served prison time for sexual conduct against a staff member at a group home he resided in, according to police.
Spicer Set for Homecoming as UMD Men’s Hockey Travels to North Dakota
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after being swept last weekend in Omaha. The Bulldogs hope to change their fortunes on the road as they head to the Ralph to take on North Dakota. Both teams are in similar spots...
Governor Evers Hosts Listening Session at UWS
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez were on the campus of University of Wisconsin Superior Tuesday. They were there as part of a college campus listening tour before the Governor presents his budget proposal next month. There were about two dozen people who...
Duluth Chamber President Pleads Guilty To DWI
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Chamber President Matthew Baumgartner pleaded guilty to a DWI charge. According to court records, on Friday Baumgartner pleaded guilty to one Driving While Intoxicated charge, and prosecutors dropped a second charge. He was sentenced to a year in jail, and a fine of $2,000. However,...
