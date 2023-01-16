Multiple Winter Storm Advisories in Effect over Parts of Colorado, Drivers Put Chains on Tires as 2-Foot Snow Expected Until Wednesday

Read full article on original website
Say it ain’t snow! Colorado winter storm makes it into the record books
The Denver area was walloped with a decent amount of snow during a two-day snowfall event that moved into the area Tuesday evening and planted itself into the January weather record books.
Storm System Moves North but Still Leaves Denver with 8-Inch Snow, Warming Centers Activated as Some Colorado Areas Get 15 Degrees
At Denver International Airport and some areas of the Eastern Plains, a sluggish winter storm dumped eight inches of snow overnight on Tuesday. But because of a last-minute change in the weather pattern, many communities anywhere along the I-25 corridor experienced less rainfall than anticipated. Warming centers have been activated...
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
Colorado ski area reporting 46 INCHES of new snow
Ask any slopesport enthusiast in Colorado what the snowiest resort in the state is. There's a good chance a certain spot in southwestern Colorado will come to the tip of their tongue – Wolf Creek. While Wolf Creek Ski Area hasn't been the snowiest spot in Colorado thus far...
Between 6-10 inches of snow fell with this storm, next storm arrives Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the eastern plains Colorado until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Skies clear tonight.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Denver area snowfall totals; What went right and what went wrong with the forecast as storm slowly exits
Death, taxes, and underperforming hyped snowstorms!. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's jump in. First, let's look at snowfall totals through 7am Wednesday morning. There's been a fair amount of grumbling online about the low snowfall totals in some spots, and in some cases rightfully so! We're almost certain to end up low in many of the spots we were most concerned about, primarily locations along and west of I-25 through the Denver area. Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Weather Forecast Today: Schools Canceled in Nevada as Winter Weather Causes Hazardous Driving Conditions
According to the weather forecast today, some schools in Nevada will be closed because of the dangerous driving conditions that winter weather brings. Classes in the area are experiencing delays and cancellations once more due to the winter weather. The Washoe County School District has announced that all classes and on-campus activities will be canceled for Thursday for valley schools. However, distance learning will still be an option for Incline Village students.
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk
While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Snowstorm timeline: What to expect Tuesday and Wednesday
Heavy snow will arrive to the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening.
Messy storm to bring up to 6 inches of snow to parts of Mass.
A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
