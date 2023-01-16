ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Last Man Standing
3d ago

That’s why Yellen is scared to death of a government shutdown. She is all for big government, the more the better. We don’t need people like her in there. They are completely self serving.

Arr Jay
3d ago

How bout layoffs?Yes. Feds force layoffs to control inflation, economy.Lay off fed employees to control govt spending.

Tom Negley
3d ago

how about Congress change the US tax code, so it stops benefiting themselves and the elites.

