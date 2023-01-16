Read full article on original website
Harold Clark
3d ago
I enjoyed his insights of the game. And had I been Mr Morris, I would have told Bally Sports to stick their racial sensitivity training right where the sun dosent shine.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Longtime Tigers utility man signs with new team
Longtime Detroit Tigers utility man Harold Castro has signed a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to a report from Venezuelan journalist Efrain Zavarce. The Tigers non-tendered Castro in December. At the time, he had the longest tenure in the Tigers’ organization after Miguel Cabrera. Castro, 29, went...
MLive.com
Free agents are telling the Detroit Lions they want to come back
ALLEN PARK -- When John Cominsky had his exit interview with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2021 season, he asked for his release. He was eventually granted it, then watched one-fourth of the league try to claim him. He was awarded to the Detroit Lions. When Cominsky’s exit interview rolled...
MLive.com
Tigers land one prospect in Baseball America’s top 100
When the Detroit Tigers selected right-handed high school pitcher Jackson Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft, many analysts were surprised that the club had passed on more highly regarded position players. A year-and-a-half later, the analysts haven’t changed their mind. Jobe, ranked No. 83, is...
Bless You Boys
Projecting the 2023 Detroit Tigers after the Gregory Soto trade
The 2022-2023 offseason isn’t over yet, but at this point it’s hard to believe the Detroit Tigers will make any more notable moves. There are still players available who could help this team, and it may be that new President Scott Harris simply doesn’t want to make any promises after a lukewarm response to his first offseason from the fanbase. No matter what they might do to tweak the position player options or the bullpen, at this point we’re not expecting anything too impactful. So let’s take a step back and look at the big picture one more time.
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever signs with Texas
Right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes, who had two stints in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen in 2022, has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers. The club announced the signing on Wednesday, and also confirmed the previously reported signing of former Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
MLive.com
Tigers finalize 2023 coaching staff by adding catching coach
The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 2023 coaching staff, adding Tim Federowicz as a catching coach. Federowicz, 35, played in 163 big-league games for six teams over parts of eight seasons. The journeyman backup spent most of his career at Triple-A, logging over 2,000 plate appearances in 10 seasons at the level.
MLive.com
Ben Johnson reportedly gets big raise to return to Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- There is no amount of money the Detroit Lions could have offered Ben Johnson that would have convinced their bright young offensive coordinator to stay. Head-coaching jobs are simply too rare and lucrative, now that most hires earn at least $30 million guaranteed. But Johnson is getting...
Detroit Lions get big news about their coaching staff
The Detroit Lions are getting some good news about their coaching staff. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has withdrawn his name from consideration for head coach jobs. Johnson apparently feels the Lions are building something special and wants to see it through. #Lions OC Ben Johnson informed... The post Detroit Lions get big news about their coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Tigers’ 2023 ZiPS projections released: It’s not all bad news
One of baseball’s most respected projection systems has released its predictions about the 2023 Detroit Tigers. If you’re conditioned by years of rebuilding to be underwhelmed by the numbers, chin up! It’s not all bad. Yes, the “ZiPs” projections developed by FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski still see the...
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
MLive.com
Tigers sign reliever to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed 6-foot-7-inch right-hander Trey Wingenter to a minor-league contract. Wingenter, 28, pitched in 73 games for the San Diego Padres in 2018 and 2019, but hasn’t pitched regularly since then. He underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2020 and battled more injuries last season. But...
