How security is being handled for the new WFISD high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction continues on the two new high schools in Wichita Falls, and with it comes upgraded security measures. Here is what students, parents and faculty can expect. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said security features at Memorial and Legacy High schools will include some things...
Emergency repairs coming to health district and MPEC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze that caused extensive damage the health district and MPEC. Both buildings had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend, breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system and flooding the health district.
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with new start times this fall. Come August, elementary school, middle school and high school will all start at different times. This is a move intended to save the district millions. They will be able cut down the amount...
City of Wichita Falls reports first positive rabies case in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness of rabies, following the first positive rabies case in 2023. An animal care officer responded to a call on Jan. 12 on the north side of...
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
RBNC to host Weather Wonders event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is inviting the community to learn about weather at their Weather Wonders event. All of the action will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer the opportunity to learn about the many forms of weather, along with crafts such as making weather dials and wind socks.
Christ Academy preparing students for the real world
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When deciding what school you want your kids to attend, one thing that may come to mind is how well prepared they will be to enter what many of us like to call “the real world” after they graduate. For the Southard family,...
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls. Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix is keeping a close eye on lake levels. He said they are down just a little bit. “Three to six inches...to get us out of the drought,” said Nix. He said keeping a certain gallon usage can...
Christ Academy welcomes students back with Reset Week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coming back to school fresh off a holiday break can be difficult for students and teachers. Christ Academy helps everyone regain focus during a rest week. Praise and worship is the first thing for students every morning at Christ Academy during a time they call...
Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée. Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event...
St. Patrick’s Day Festival returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival on March 11. This event has not been a full festival since 2019, and is returning with an afternoon that includes the Downtown Dash 5K, live music, food and shopping.
Cooler into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives this evening, switching our winds around to the northwest, ushering in much cooler weather. We’ll drop into the 30s by morning and only rise into the 50s on Thursday. We should see less wind by Thursday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain on Saturday with another chance early next week.
Changes coming to U.S. 82 in Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you live or drive through Nocona, there is no doubt you have to drive through construction. Some minor relief is coming to U.S. 82. and that includes more lanes. Sometime this week, TXDOT will do what they call a “traffic switch,” where they will move traffic from the existing lanes to newly built lanes.
Windy Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storms system crosses the area on Wednesday with a line of showers early in the morning, followed by gusty winds and high fire weather conditions for most of the day. North winds bring cooler air back for Thursday.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - The Scotland Knights of Columbus are holding a German sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. The all-you-can-eat meal will include German sausage, sauerkraut and dessert, as well as drinks like tea and coffee. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
Elevated fire danger Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will look at high fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will be anticipated. Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible as well.
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for a removal hearing with 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey. The call for removal comes following the news that Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression. Due to a last minute motion that was filed by Lyde’s defense attorney, the hearing has been postponed for at least two weeks.
Rain chances return Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base. This stop was part of the caravan tour the team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop.
