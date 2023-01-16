Biden isn't being treated the same way as Trump. It took two months before they even mentioned anything about the files they found in Biden's office and then his home. After they did find the files, they still kept finding reasons not to hold Biden accountable. When questioned by the press, they keep referring to Trump. It's nothing more than a smoke screen. What this all boils down to, Democrats don't like Trump. They were mad when he won the election. And in all my life, I've never seen a speaker of the house be as disrespectful to a sitting president as Nancy Pelosi.
Well then how about the home security camera footage, sure they show everyone that came and went from there. I'm an average person but live on a farm, even I have security cameras in place to see if anyone or anything comes around. Caught one dude taking a leak in woods on my property, he was confronted about it too. I knew him too and was very embarrassed he was caught with his fly down in a sense.
too bad we don't have a legitimate FBI that was capable of conducting a real investigation here instead of letting creapy Joe and crackhead hunter lawyers do it. just saying
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Comments / 200