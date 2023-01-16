Read full article on original website
NME
Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor
Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
NME
Watch The xx’s Romy mash up Harry Styles and Stormzy in the Live Lounge
Romy delivered a mash up of Stormzy, Harry Styles and more during her appearance in the Live Lounge yesterday (January 17) – check out the video below. The co-vocalist and guitarist with The xx performed a two-track solo session for BBC Radio 1, kicking off with her trance-inspired Fred Again.. collaboration ‘Strong’.
NME
Liam Gallagher claims Noel has been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”
Liam Gallagher has tweeted that his brother Noel Gallagher has recently been in touch with him “begging for forgiveness”. The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter earlier today (January 18), writing: “Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or fuck him off”.
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
NME
Madonna announces huge 40th anniversary tour, including London show
Madonna has announced a huge 40th anniversary tour, including a show The O2 in London – tickets will be available here. The Queen Of Pop, who released her self-titled debut album in 1983, is due to hit the road for the 35-city ‘Celebration Tour’ in July. “I...
NME
Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys
Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys. The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.
Elle
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping
Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
NME
‘Danger Zone’ icon Kenny Loggins announces farewell tour: “This is it”
Kenny Loggins has announced a farewell tour for 2023. The ‘This Is It’ tour will see the musician, famous for his hit song ‘Danger Zone’, tour the US extensively across 2023. In a statement, Loggins said: “I don’t see this as the end of my professional...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
Babymetal share thunderous new single ‘Metal Kingdom’ and reveal album tracklist
Babymetal have shared a new single, ‘Metal Kingdom’ and shared the tracklist from their upcoming album ‘The Other One’. The third single to be taken from ‘The Other One’, ‘Metal Kingdom’ opens with twinkling electronics before transforming into a soaring metal anthem – check it out below.
NME
Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the full story so far
Last week, the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap had a rather special guest lined up for the latest instalment of his BZRP Music Sessions series: Colombian pop megastar Shakira. The video session, which premiered on YouTube last week, saw the pair debut a Spanish language diss track aimed at the singer’s ex-partner, the former Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Piqué.
NME
Wakefield’s Long Division music festival to end after 12 years
Wakefield music festival Long Division is set to end after 12 years. The festival has previously hosted acts such as Billy Bragg, The Cribs, Asian Dub Foundation and The Fall, often attracting up to 4,000 festivalgoers each year. Long Division has also run an education programme alongside its annual festival, aiming to inspire young people in the West Yorkshire town to get involved in live music.
Michael Bay denies pigeon was killed on Italian film set after reports
Michael Bay has furiously hit back at reports claiming he had been charged over the death of a pigeon in Italy while filming his Netflix movie 6 Underground. Hollywood news website The Wrap first published the claims on Thursday that Bay had been charged by Italian authorities after a homing pigeon was allegedly struck by a dolly while the director was shooting in Rome in 2018.
NME
Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Manchester show after fight breaks out in crowd at AO Arena
Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause a concert in Manchester last night (January 18) after a fight appeared to erupt in the crowd. The artist was singing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ when he noticed scuffles breaking out in the standing area of the AO Arena. Footage seen...
NME
Now there’s a Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar
A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is opening in Chicago, Illinois to mark this year’s “(Anti) Valentine’s Season”. Between February 3 and 26, unlucky-in-love Swift fans will be able to visit the ‘Bad Blood’ pop-up establishment where they can ease their heartache with “cocktails, singing, and memory-making”.
NME
Alison Goldfrapp launches solo career with debut single ‘Digging Deeper’
Alison Goldfrapp has launched her solo career with debut single ‘Digging Deeper’. The Goldfrapp singer, songwriter and producer has collaborated with German music production polymath Claptone for the new song. She said of the collaboration: “In ‘Digging Deeper’, I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy...
NME
Noel Gallagher left “gobsmacked” after girl asks him what he does for a living
Noel Gallagher has said he was left “gobsmacked” recently after a girl asked him what he does for a living. The former Oasis singer-songwriter appeared on Absolute Radio yesterday (January 17) upon announcing the fourth High Flying Birds album ‘Council Skies’ and sharing a new single, ‘Easy Now’.
NME
Drake now owns the 14k gold-plated PSP created for Pharrell Williams
Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams. According to the listing on the Pharrell Williams-owned online auction house Joopiter, the gold-plated PSP was commissioned in 2008 to go alongside Williams’ existing golden Blackberry. The PSP featured a 14k gold casing...
NME
The Rolling Stones have joined TikTok
The Rolling Stones have launched their official TikTok account. TikTokers can now access the rock icons’ full music catalogue on the platform. Users will be able to create covers and remixes of the band’s hits including ‘Start Me Up’, ‘It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)’ and ‘Miss You’. These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.
NME
“Am I table? Yes I am!” – Watch Metallica Ikea spoof advert
Internet jokester Lars von Retriever has created a spoof Ikea table advert using a Metallica soundtrack – check out the ‘Metallikea’ advert below. The advert shows off a ‘Hätfield table’, a supposed Metallica and Ikea collaboration retailing for “27 bucks”, and uses a version of the metal legends’ cover of Diamond Head’s ‘Am I Evil?’ – except James Hetfield is singing about a table.
