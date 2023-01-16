Read full article on original website
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Everyone welcome Eden! She has been to our studio three times over the past few months and is looking for a forever home. Eden is very sweet, calm, and knows tricks. She can sit, lay down, and shake when asked. She is eight years old...
Majority of college attendees are women
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week we have two cats, Boston and Tallahassee. They are bonded siblings about one year old. Boston is the more outgoing cat while Tallahassee is shy. Tallahassee also has only one eye. He had a condition that forced vets to remove his left eye. Meanwhile, his brother Boston is more adventurous even coming out of the cage during our interview.
Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.
Clear skies briefly return. Clouds moving back in with more mountain snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While some lingering snow fell over the higher elevations, skies were clearing out and we even started to see some sunshine in the valleys across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. Skies continued to clear across the region through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s in the valleys with single digits and below-zero numbers in the higher elevations. Those clear skies won’t be hanging around for long, though. Clouds will be back on the increase once again today ahead of the arrival of our next opportunity to see some increased rain chances.
Brian Cohee trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee... Accused of murdering and dismembering sixty-nine year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.
Snow winding down, turning drier to end the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Stronger winter storm to arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain in...
Jury selected in Brian Cohee II murder trial
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jury selection in the trial of Brian Cohee II ended Tuesday afternoon, the next step in a case that previously saw Cohee plead guilty by reason of insanity. Opening statements were slated for 3 p.m. the same day. Due to the fact that Cohee plead...
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker, and Grand Junction Native has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career in Grand Junction at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media. Despite the hometown connection, Walker says continuing his...
Mesa County law enforcement creates task force to reduce speeding
Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy
Patterson Road shooting suspect identified, facing multiple charges
UPDATE 8:02 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect involved in today’s shooting is 29-year-old Michael C. Viegas. According to the Grand Junction Police Department Viegas faces the following charges:. Attempted First Degree Murder. Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer. Attempted Assault in the First...
Grand Junction man allegedly shot at police, FedEx driver while drunk
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday’s shooting on Patterson Road saw a number of near-misses for police and citizens alike, though no injuries were reported. Shots first began to ring out around 12:08 p.m, and law enforcement quickly swarmed the area, resulting in the arrest of Michael Viegas. The...
Arrest affidavit from Northern Way shooting shows new details
Two CMU Men’s Basketball players named to Bevo Francis Award Watchlist
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Two Colorado Mesa University men’s basketball players, Redshirt Sophomore Guard Blaise Threatt, and Redshirt Sophomore Forward Trevor Baskin, have both been named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watchlist. The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is an award given out each year to the player...
