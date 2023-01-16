GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO