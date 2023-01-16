ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novato, CA

vallejosun.com

Caltrans looking to elevate Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation is seeking to elevate state Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County to protect the flood-prone highway from sea level rise from climate change. Caltrans conducted a study of options starting in the fall of 2020 as the agency predicted worsening flooding...
VALLEJO, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino

A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 p.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
UKIAH, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma

The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month

LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
HAYWARD, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa County near to making hard choices on housing construction sites

A day of decision is fast approaching for Napa County to choose rural multi-family housing sites, be it a piece of Skyline Wilderness Park or amid country living areas near the Silverado Trail. California is demanding that more housing be built in all of its communities. Napa County must find...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County

A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
PITTSBURG, CA

