Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Related
vallejosun.com
Caltrans looking to elevate Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation is seeking to elevate state Highway 37 between Vallejo and Marin County to protect the flood-prone highway from sea level rise from climate change. Caltrans conducted a study of options starting in the fall of 2020 as the agency predicted worsening flooding...
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 p.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
Storm recovery center opens Sonoma Co. while severe flooding keeps Hwy 37 closed
In Sonoma County, a new assistance center opened in Guerneville focusing on equitable recovery for those impacted by January storms.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Knee-deep flooding in Livermore; residents break out the paddle boards
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Many people in have been dealing with knee-deep flooding in their residential neighborhood, prompting some to break out paddle boards to get around. The view from Sky Fox on Monday showed parts of a neighborhood along a creek that flooded. The area of Bluebell Drive and Galloway...
Flooding creek in Pittsburg forces early morning evacuations, water rescue
People in 19 homes and four apartment units were asked to leave because of the rising waters, and crews even had to rescue a driver in floodwaters.
Massive boulder on Hwy 1 near Devil's Slide removed, all lanes back open
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A massive boulder that fell onto Highway 1 near Devil’s Slide has been removed and all lanes are back open as of about 3:05 p.m. Monday. Earlier, the boulder had blocked the southbound lanes, according to an incident report from the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans is on the scene […]
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
ksro.com
Firefighters Put Out Chimney Fire in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa firefighters managed to put out a chimney fire Tuesday night. The fire was reported at a residence on Lucy Court off Hoen Avenue. Firefighters discovered the fire burning in the wooden chimney chase that surrounded the metal flu pipe for the gas fired fireplace in the living room. They managed to extinguish the fire in about a half hour but had to remove sheetrock in the living room and cut into the chimney chase to do so. The exterior rear of the home and living room suffered moderate damage while the interior suffered minor smoke damage. The cause of the fire appears unintentional and is under investigation but it looks like it started inside the chimney chase around the gas fired fireplace.
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
California storms: Video shows road collapsing down a hill in San Mateo County
A video has been captured of a road in San Mateo County, California, collapsing and sliding down a hill following repeated storms across the state.
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
Hayward mudslide damages home, forces evacuations
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A mudslide sent mud and debris flowing over the weekend, destroying one home and forcing evacuations in Hayward's Fairview neighborhood. It was Saturday afternoon when the hillside came down and broke through into a home. "It's pretty scary because it happened so quick. In 3 to 4 minutes, it took out […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County near to making hard choices on housing construction sites
A day of decision is fast approaching for Napa County to choose rural multi-family housing sites, be it a piece of Skyline Wilderness Park or amid country living areas near the Silverado Trail. California is demanding that more housing be built in all of its communities. Napa County must find...
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Deadly Crash on Highway 29 in Lake County
A 40-year-old Clear lake woman is dead and three others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Lake County. On Sunday evening, a Toyota SUV was driving northbound on Highway 29 while an oncoming Dodge truck was approaching in the opposite direction. Just north of Diener Drive, the Dodge drove over the two solid yellow lines into the northbound lane hitting the Toyota head on. Lisa McCuan, the Toyota driver, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. She had two passengers in the vehicle, one had major injuries and other moderate. The Dodge driver, 51-year-old Dan Fallis, also suffered major injuries. CHP is still investigating the crash but is recommending that the Lake County DA charge Fallis with involuntary manslaughter.
Rising waters of Kirker Creek force water rescue of 12 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- The rushing waters of rain swollen Kirker Creek opened a sinkhole on the grounds of a church early Monday and forced 19 homes in a flooded neighborhood to be evacuated.Authorities said during Sunday's intense downpours a culvert was overwhelmed by runoff and blocked. The surging water eventually created a sinkhole on the grounds of the Church of the Good Shepherd and sent four feet of water onto Harbor Street and Ventura Drive.At 3:45 a.m., firefighters and police decided the situation had deteriorated to a point when 19 homes needed to be evacuated."Amazed that there was still this much...
Comments / 2