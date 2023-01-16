ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

George Santos' NYU Lies Are Even More Brazen Than We Knew

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiz54_0kGXeMqA00
Win McNamee/Getty

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was eager to blast young people for a lack of work ethic during a 2020 podcast appearance—all while making up his own. “I put myself through college and got an MBA from NYU and I have zero debt,” he said during an appearance on the Police Off The Cuff podcast during his initial (and failed) run for Congress. “I hate looking at youth today and seeing them sitting on their behinds and acting like, ‘Ugh, this is so hard.’” Santos never graduated from New York University or, in fact, any college or university—something he later owned up to two years and a successful run for Congress later. He also claimed during the exchange that his parents “helped where they could” while dealing with bankruptcy, though no official reports have shown his parents filed for bankruptcy. NYU estimates the total cost of attendance for a 2022-2023 student seeking a master's in business administration to be $123,253.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 112

Jim Clennon
3d ago

If Kevin does not take a position on this, his credibility will be lost and he will never be able to regain it no matter what he does in the future.

Reply(13)
78
cocolo
3d ago

If you really consider the Pandora's box Santos has opened, I'm curious about the employment, educational, financial, social and family histories of politicians. Santos got caught because he's a minority who over estimated and underestimated on how his political grift would progress. There's probably a bunch of congressmen nurturing lies and deceit from their constituents. I believe that's why the outcry from house members is so quite and reserved...hiding messes.

Reply(8)
31
Barbara Karls
3d ago

he's a star ✨ wonderful human being deserves to be president someday. I just can't get past all of this not embarrassing the GOP . I get forgiveness, letting someone get by with a little embellishments, but this guy at this point wouldn't be able to sort his lies out.or show us he is worth letting continue to serve in the house. ridiculous, seriously laughable. how can we get past this when we go to vote, due to a handful of candidates who are freaks of nature, don't have anything left to consider next election. don't want anyone who continues to support likes of the few.

Reply(2)
32
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Landlord Casts Doubt on Yet Another Claim by George Santos

Congressman-elect George Santos’ list of alleged fibs is somehow still growing. In a report published Friday, The New York Times cast doubt on his claim that his New York home was vandalized after he and his husband returned from a New Year’s Eve bash at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. In March, Santos claimed to Newsday and on his Twitter account that the Queens home was pelted with stones and eggs in January 2021, which he suggested was a blowback to negative publicity about the mask-free Mar-a-Lago bash. But the home’s owner, Nancy Pothos, who also lived on the floor below Santos, told the Times she couldn’t recall any such incident. The NYPD also had no reports of violence, vandalism, or disputes at the address that January, despite Santos’ claim that he spent four and a half hours filing police and insurance reports. Santos told Newsday the incident prompted him to move out—but Pothos said he only left in August, leaving behind $17,000 worth of damage. Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
The Independent

Former roommates come forward with new allegations against George Santos

Two former roommates of New York Republican Representative George Santos have claimed that he stole expensive items from them when they lived together in Queens in 2020. Gregory Morey-Parker and Yasser Rabello texted each other about the things they believed the scandal-plagued congressman to have stolen, such as a $520 Burberry scarf and a $500 Armani shirt, according to Insider. In the texts obtained by local news site Patch, they call Mr Santos “Anthony”. It’s been previously reported that Mr Santos has gone by the name Anthony Devolder. Mr Morey-Parker told Patch that when he saw Mr Santos speak...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy