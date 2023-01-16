ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-Year-Old Dallas Boy Shot to Death by 14-Year-Old Girl: Cops

By Tracy Connor
Sergio Flores/Reuters

An 11-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old girl is in custody after a fight in Dallas erupted in gunfire. According to police the teen got into a dispute with another girl in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, grabbed a gun, and fired at her. But the bullet instead struck the unidentified boy who was standing nearby, according to Fox 4. Friends of the child reportedly ran to his aid and tried to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, but he did not survive.

Comments / 23

Just A Girl In The World
3d ago

I saw OnPatrolLive this weekend and a Freaking 3 yr old in a diaper was roaming the halls of his apts with a loaded gun!! Caught on neighbors ring camera!! It was very disturbing how he was handling it and aiming it!! Dad went to jail for neglect btw… This minors parent / parents should also be arrested!!

Reply
15
Noway61
3d ago

11 yr old....wth is a 14 yr old CHILD DOING WITH A GUN? ARREST THE PARENTS TOO...SHE CAN HAVE FUN IN PRISON FOR MURDER...WANTO PLAY ADULT GAMES YOU GET TO NOW PLAY WITH ADULTS

Reply
15
What if it were you
3d ago

A darn shame taking the life of someone's child because you're too much of a coward to fight back or get tagged. Start jailing some of the parents.

Reply
9
 

