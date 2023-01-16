BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — New information has been released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho Students. The search warrants used to search Bryan Kohberger's home and office have been unsealed by courts in Washington state. The search warrants had been previously sealed by the courts, but after the release of the Probable Cause Affidavit in Idaho, the courts did not see any reason to continue to keep them sealed from the public.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO