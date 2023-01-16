ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Carter
3d ago

how can anyone believe this piece of crap going to help the kids and churchgoers the only thing that can help them is to get strong on crime which apparently are politicians haven't heard this before

brandon
3d ago

boss hog the only thing this law is protecting is the criminals just like your safety act it don't protect us it protects your criminals you take are guns from us but no matter what they will still get the same guns your telling us we can't have and 90% of them aren't even allowed in the same room with a gun but they still get and posses one

Craig Hearn
3d ago

The SCOTUS ruled that the 2A applies to and covers all arms “in common use” and with over 20M “Assault Weapons” in private possession that is the definition of “in common use”. Less than 100 “Assault Weapons” have been used by psychopaths in mass murders to kill fewer people in a decade than drunk drivers kill every year, which is about 10K. Yet handguns were used to commit a majority of the 3,500 shootings that occurred in Chicago alone last year and Chicago already has and has had an AWB, BC, WP and accessory and mag size restrictions. Add that according to the DOJ, the decade long federal AWB resulted in no difference in the number of shootings or the number shot in those shootings.

Related
The Center Square

With ruling in Illinois gun ban challenge expected, both sides express confidence

(The Center Square) – With a ruling on a temporary restraining order against Illinois’ gun ban expected before the end of the day Friday, each side of the issue says they’re confident they’ll prevail. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun ban into law last week. The measure lawmakers approved bans sales of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Criminal penalties are in place for possession, and for not registering grandfathered firearms by Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
newsnationnow.com

Pushback follows Illinois ban on assault-style weapons

(NewsNation) — Dozens of law enforcement agencies are pushing back as Illinois became the ninth state in the nation to ban assault-style weapons. The Protect Illinois Communities Law makes it illegal to sell or buy assault-style weapons and requires current owners to register them with the state. Calling it...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association files federal lawsuit against Pritzker’s gun ban

(The Center Square) – The first federal lawsuit against Illinois’ gun ban and registry has been announced by the Illinois State Rifle Association. It follows two others that were filed in state court Tuesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on mofre than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities Jan. 10, after the Illinois legislature approved the measure. The prohibition of sales is in effect immediately. Banned guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall

MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
MARION, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
