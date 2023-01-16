how can anyone believe this piece of crap going to help the kids and churchgoers the only thing that can help them is to get strong on crime which apparently are politicians haven't heard this before
boss hog the only thing this law is protecting is the criminals just like your safety act it don't protect us it protects your criminals you take are guns from us but no matter what they will still get the same guns your telling us we can't have and 90% of them aren't even allowed in the same room with a gun but they still get and posses one
The SCOTUS ruled that the 2A applies to and covers all arms “in common use” and with over 20M “Assault Weapons” in private possession that is the definition of “in common use”. Less than 100 “Assault Weapons” have been used by psychopaths in mass murders to kill fewer people in a decade than drunk drivers kill every year, which is about 10K. Yet handguns were used to commit a majority of the 3,500 shootings that occurred in Chicago alone last year and Chicago already has and has had an AWB, BC, WP and accessory and mag size restrictions. Add that according to the DOJ, the decade long federal AWB resulted in no difference in the number of shootings or the number shot in those shootings.
