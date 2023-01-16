(The Center Square) – The first federal lawsuit against Illinois’ gun ban and registry has been announced by the Illinois State Rifle Association. It follows two others that were filed in state court Tuesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on mofre than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities Jan. 10, after the Illinois legislature approved the measure. The prohibition of sales is in effect immediately. Banned guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO