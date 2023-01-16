ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 11

Faye C Lee
3d ago

We pay $750.00 in taxed and my husband had a modest income and I was a stay at home Mom. How much do millionaires pay! $750.00!,

Reply
3
Related
People

Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill

"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

936K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy