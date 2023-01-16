Read full article on original website
Man Riding Raft Washed Out To Sea Off The Coast Of Oregon
Man Riding Raft: On Monday, search workers from the Coast Guard and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office were looking for a man who they believe was washed out to sea. At 8:57 this morning, a guy was pushed out to sea on a tiny inflatable raft by the outgoing tide, and his raft tipped over near the opening of the bay, which ejected him into the water. The man was swept out to sea by the outgoing tide.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14
(Seaside, Ore. – Jan. 14, 2023) – Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation...
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
New 'Goonies' house owner details plans for property, how he pulled off $1.65M purchase
Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Kansas, spoke with FOX Business about how he purchased "The Goonies" house in Astoria, Oregon, for $1.65 million.
