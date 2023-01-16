ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Tony Dungy

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies.

The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on Thursday. He's also expected to meet with the Colts, Texans and Cardinals before the Niners' divisional round game on Sunday.

Dungy finds it ridiculous that Ryans, or any candidate for that matter, has to prepare for four interviews in one weekend.

"I said it last year and I’ll repeat it. It’s ridiculous to think any candidate could be prepared for 4 interviews in one weekend," Dungy said on Twitter. "How can an owner expect to get a proper evaluation of a man addressing 4 different franchises as well as trying to get ready for the Bucs or Cowboys?"

He's right, but it's also possible this is how DeMeco Ryans wants it. The more interest he generates the more teams may feel the urge to hire him.

With that being said, it's going to be a stressful week for Ryans. Four interviews to be a head coach all while preparing for another playoff game is a pretty brutal schedule.

Hopefully the Niners, meanwhile, don't get distracted by Ryans' interviews this week.

Comments / 95

deanwiglesworth
3d ago

should wait til after the Superbowl for any interviews to be allowed. seems like common sense. The 49ers are getting cheated. this guy should be preparing for the next game, not interviews.

Reply(6)
25
Marine corps vet
3d ago

I think its ridiculous to make a rule that you have to interview certain candidates. When will they have a So called Rooney rule for players ..as well .

Reply(2)
15
Bryan King
3d ago

I don't think any team should be able to interview any coach until at the end of this season

Reply(2)
20
