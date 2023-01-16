Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills odds: NFL playoff game point spread, moneyline, total

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a divisional NFL playoff game .

What do the odds say about the game?

The Bills are a 5.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bills are -230 on the moneyline in the game.

The Bengals are +195.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

The Bengals are coming off a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31.

These teams' Week 17 game was canceled.

The NFL Divisional Playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS and Paramount+.

