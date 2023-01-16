ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Phoenix shooting leaves 4 women injured near 48th Street, Broadway Road

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police were investigating a Sunday night shooting in a south Phoenix townhouse that left four women with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m. of multiple shots and people screaming at a townhome near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Police found four women, including a pregnant woman and two teenagers, suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Phoenix police.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, however, no other serious injuries were reported, police said.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Police asked anyone with information to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous: 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

