It’s About Time To Start Seeds Indoors, Gardener Talks Mistakes To Avoid

By Haley Mast
 3 days ago

We have made it past Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years. If this means to you what it means to me then it's time to start thinking, planning, and starting things for the spring garden !

Right now is a perfect time to pre-order seeds, bulbs and plants, start drawing up and designing your garden layout, organize your garden shed or greenhouse, and most of all start planning the planting of- or if your climate permits, start planting- your spring seeds!

If you don’t have a sacred method for planting your seedlings, consider the great advice gardener and TikToker @growyofood has for sprouting seed- to avoid the most painful mistakes!

Starting seeds takes a lot of work and your entire garden hinges on the success rate of it. If mistakes are made and less seeds- or no seeds- don’t germinate then the less crops you will have to harvest.

The gardener makes a great point to mention the mistakes to avoid while starting seeds. First she mentioned that it's important to have a good quality seed starting mix , either premixed or mixed yourself, and to ensure it's watered correctly. Perhaps the most important mistake she notes to avoid; leading to low germination rate is not fully filling the seed trays cells enough with soil, to make sure each cell is fully packed dense with soil, eliminating all air pockets.

